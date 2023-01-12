TikTok banned at North Carolina government level

(The Center Square) – TikTok and WeChat, the popular social media apps with Chinese ownership, are now banned in North Carolina government.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, pressured by the just-seated 170 members of the Republican majority General Assembly that was ready to act if he didn’t, on Thursday ordered the state’s chief information officer and the Department of Information Technology to “develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.”

TikTok and WeChat are banned immediately, Cooper’s executive order says, and other “applications, products or technologies” may be added in the developed policy.

The change is significant for many reasons. For example, the state Department of Transportation gets safety messages out on TikTok in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Nextdoor and YouTube. In another example, in December the city of Charlotte banned use of TikTok on cellphones it issues to employees.

And, Cooper had already received a letter from state Republican Reps. Jon Hardister and Jason Saine making the request citing a Beltway decision.

“If Congress is doing it for staffers on Capitol Hill, then I think we should do the same thing in North Carolina,” Hardister said.

A release from Cooper’s office says, “Cybersecurity professionals have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyber-attacks against the United States. Several government entities in the United States, including multiple branches of the United States Military, the Transportation Security Administration, and other states, have banned TikTok, WeChat, and other applications on federal and state government information technology.”