ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Beer prices continue to rise in Colorado despite decrease in inflation

By Micah Smith
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6iID_0kCxKYps00

DENVER — While the country is seeing a decrease in inflation on some products, the price of beer continues to rise.

“In fact, beer was running counter a little bit to overall inflation. So while overall inflation came down in the December numbers, which was great to see, we're actually seeing beer prices accelerate slightly nationally, and they reached a new high at 8.6% away from home,” said Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association.

Watson said the association is hearing from a lot of brewers who are absorbing some of the price increases.

“Even when the prices do go up, those are often far less than the ingredient cost increases breweries have seen over the last year,” Watson said.

Jordan Fink, owner and director of brewery operations at Woods Boss Brewing Company in Denver, said his brewery is doing everything it can to lessen inflation’s impact on their bottom line.

“We are constantly looking for ways to save money, cut costs, get more efficient. I mean, the one real avenue to us is to increase production so that we're selling more beer. We've recently gotten more into distribution, packaging our beer,” Fink said. “But our business model is based around taproom sales and folks coming in and having a good time.”

For Darren Boyd, production manager at Spangalang Brewery, inflation is just the latest challenge to hit his brewery.

“Coming out of COVID right now, it's really become, it is something of a, you know, perfect storm,” Boyd said.

Boyd said Spangalang is pivoting to make up for the increase in costs.

“We can adjust certain types of beers that we make… that might drive us towards lower alcohol beers, which happens to coincide with the trends right now,” Boyd said. “There's other things that we've started to do, include being more cognizant of how we use our yeast.”

Boyd said half the fun of making craft beer is trying new things, but customers are noticing the price of a pint isn’t what it used to be.

“Craft beer is a bit of a luxury. So, you know, we know that we're sort of on the chopping block when people are looking at what they're spending,” Boyd said.

Fink and Boyd said while many breweries have closed, theirs remain open thanks to their loyal customers. But beer isn’t recession proof.

“The small local, independent taproom-focused craft breweries, you know, we're all trying to navigate it as best we can,” Fink said.

Fink and Boyd said that includes doing everything they can to make sure customers keep coming to their breweries.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
Kristen Walters

Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado

A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Jalopnik

Denver Stuck With a New but Empty Carvana Vending Machine

If you’ve been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last year, you know that Carvana is in big trouble. We recently published a roundup of all the problems Carvana’s been dealing with, but the gist is that it got itself into legal trouble with several states, its stock price has tanked from about $360 per share to $6 or so, and with used car prices falling, it’s going to probably have to take a loss selling a lot of its inventory. Although in some locations, it doesn’t have any inventory at all.
DENVER, CO
southarkansassun.com

Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023

After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$400 TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of Spring 2023

Colorado residents received the TABOR refund checks early instead of having them by the Spring of 2023. Individual taxpayers would get $400 under the plan while families would be receiving $800. TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of This Spring 2023. Normally it would be released by the spring of...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy