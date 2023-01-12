This little piggy went to Lincoln: Help the governor name his pig statue

There's an eye-catching new addition to the governor's office. It's a statue of a pig.

Governor Jim Pillen says it's currently nameless and is asking for suggestions in naming his little porcine pal. The Pillen family has been in pork production for generations.

We’re guessing someone’s already submitted Piggy McPigface, but if you have a suggestion feel free to share your ideas with the governor’s office.

