ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

This little piggy went to Lincoln: Help the governor name his pig statue

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sjydo_0kCxKW4Q00

There's an eye-catching new addition to the governor's office. It's a statue of a pig.

Governor Jim Pillen says it's currently nameless and is asking for suggestions in naming his little porcine pal. The Pillen family has been in pork production for generations.

We’re guessing someone’s already submitted Piggy McPigface, but if you have a suggestion feel free to share your ideas with the governor’s office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Woman donates 39 care baskets to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The People’s City Mission took to social media on Thursday to commend a local woman for her generosity. The woman, Marilyn, dropped off 39 baskets full of personal care items just in time for the holidays. Marilyn works on these baskets throughout the year,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed. He said he chose Ricketts based on their shared conservatism and Ricketts’ promise that he would later run to be elected to the seat. “I don’t believe in placeholders. I believe that every day matters. … Placeholders don’t have any accountability to the people,” Pillen said.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

State unveils new History Nebraska specialty license plate

Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room. Happening this weekend in Lincoln. Updated: 8 hours ago. Friday Fast Facts from Visit...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Oscar-winning film editor from Omaha stayed true to his Midwestern roots

OMAHA — Omaha was never far from Mike Hill’s heart during his long, award-winning career as a film editor in Hollywood. “When he won the Oscar for ‘Apollo 13’ in 1996, he held up that statue and said, ‘This is for all my friends in Omaha,’” said Pat Drickey, an Omahan who grew up with Hill. “He stayed humble and he never forgot his friends back here. He was one of those guys you could always count on showing up.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Navigating Veterans Affairs, access to its services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are 22 million veterans in the U.S. -- and only 1,100 locations for their healthcare. An array of other support services are available through the VA system -- if veterans can get to them. Coming home, some say, is the hardest part. After Vietnam, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy