ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZyjr_0kCxKAtg00

DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock.

“Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. “Everything is taken a hike, but the eggs are the ones that are out of control.”

Customers at the Waveland come for the eggs and atmosphere of a hometown café.

“I eat eggs every day, couple for breakfast with my bacon and sometimes at lunch,” said Dean Petty, a customer at the Waveland.

“We will keep eating eggs, I do feel for the elderly on a fixed income,” said Pam Pepper a regular customer. “The breakfast skillets are good, eggs over-easy, and omelets are great.”

The eggs were $20 a case and now cost $85 a case. Stone said he’s already raised egg menu prices by a dollar, but he needs to do more.

“We’re at the point where I either have to start surcharging for eggs,” said Stone. “Because when we’re busier than heck, half the time I’m not making money because they’re ordering eggs.”

Right now he is weighing the options, changing the six panel menu is also expensive.

“I think I might have to raise $2 for a two-egg, and $3 for a three-egg,” said Stone. “I can’t keep putting food out the door and not making any money.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 13

Related
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Fast Food Chain Change Has Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurant has become a well-known regional fast food burger joint. With 913 locations all across the country, there are even more Culver's that will be opening for business this year. They are predominantly open in...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa couple lost a son to overdose, but gained a mission

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 1, 2016, Chad Courtney died. “There’s nothing we could have done till Chad was ready,” said his father Rod, a retired probation officer. After years of fighting drug abuse, Chad died from the effects of a fentanyl overdose. He was 38,...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday

UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa

It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Considering Hunting, Trapping Changes To Combat Rising Raccoon Population

(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been getting many more complaints about raccoons in the past several years. They say the raccoon population has been increasing for the last 25 years. The DNR proposes expanding the regular fur harvest season by one month and allowing for year-round hunting and limited trapping. They’re taking public comments now through February 6.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules

(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Bill creates framework for ‘Rural Emergency Hospitals’ in Iowa

A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.”. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa

Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A sleep study shows what benefits you can...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
IOWA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies

Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)

When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy