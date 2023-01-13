WORLD PREMIERE: Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Miley’s just being Miley, and decided we all deserved “Flowers” earlier than expected. And Audacy is bringing you its world premiere, playing all day Friday on your favorite Audacy Pop station.

After nearly two weeks of teases and a showery sneak peek of the track, “Flowers” is finally here. The first track from Miley ’s promised new era and impeding new album, Endless Summer Vacation — due out in March.

Leading with self-love, feeling free, and looking fierce, “Flowers” exudes Miley acceptance about her 2019 split from Liam Hemsworth . She actually even released the the track on his birthday, because she wouldn’t be Miley if she didn’t.

"We were right 'til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn," Miley sings, referring to the home she and Hemsworth shared in Malibu that was destroyed by the 2018 Woosley Fire.

And though it might seem the groovy track might take a vengeful jilted ex direction, Miley strips down both literally and figuratively, coming to the conclusion that she is enough all by herself.

“I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / See things you don't understand. I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings on the chorus.

The music video sees Miley strutting around, swimming, working out, showering, and dancing — all by herself, and loving it.

