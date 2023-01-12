ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City police searching for suspect with felony warrants

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qCmE_0kCxHJwq00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police are searching for a man who fled the scene after causing a disturbance at several businesses Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) were called to the Dollar General store on Gordon Drive for a disturbance. A man and woman were arguing. Officers had already received calls about the same couple earlier in the day.

Sioux City man who escaped federal custody receives prison sentence

When an officer arrived at the store, the man ran away. The woman was taken into custody due to arrest warrants in Woodbury County.

Police discovered the man, identified as Trayvon Cross, has a felony arrest warrant for a robbery in Plymouth County. Police are still searching for Cross.

“I don’t think he’s a danger to anyone right now. I would just say call the non-emergency number report his location, and let the police deal with him,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill of SCPD.

The non-emergency number Siouxlanders can call is 712-279-6960.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Man Arrested For Murder In Sioux City

Sioux City — A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 911 call where a woman was pleading for help.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Man arrested in fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux City man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night. According to a release from the Sioux City police department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman who was pleading for help.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for domestic assault

HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
kscj.com

TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING

A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman jailed for store theft

ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
SHELDON, IA
KGLO News

Woodbury County Auditor details evidence that led to voter fraud charges

SIOUX CITY — The FBI says it is continuing the investigation of alleged voter fraud by the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says he became aware of an issue when a local voter who was an Iowa State University student contacted him about his name being used on a ballot.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
CANTON, SD
3 News Now

Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy