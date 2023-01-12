There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region.

Thunderstorms are also expected Friday through Saturday which could bring lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail. The NWS said that the best chances for thunderstorms would occur on Saturday.

The state has been continuously hit with atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27 which also caused significant damage and flooding throughout Northern California.

On Wednesday, one Sacramento weather station recorded the longest streak of days with rain during the December and January atmospheric rivers that hit California. As of Jan. 11, there have been 17 consecutive days of rain.

