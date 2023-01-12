ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrL2z_0kCxH5fv00

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region.

Live Weather & Maps
•Weather News
•Weather Email Alerts
•Live Maps
•Live Radar
•Live Traffic Map

Thunderstorms are also expected Friday through Saturday which could bring lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail. The NWS said that the best chances for thunderstorms would occur on Saturday.

The state has been continuously hit with atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27 which also caused significant damage and flooding throughout Northern California.

On Wednesday, one Sacramento weather station recorded the longest streak of days with rain during the December and January atmospheric rivers that hit California. As of Jan. 11, there have been 17 consecutive days of rain.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

California hit with one final round of storms

California has been hit by a final round of storms, bringing more rain and snow to a state already reeling from at least 19 weather-related deaths. Rain and snow were expected Monday overnight and into early Tuesday morning in parts of the state. Although weather should improve this week, many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% above normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% above normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Arizona Weather Force

Rain/Mountain Snow Returning Tonight into Tuesday night, possibly even Wednesday for Arizona

Discussion: The commanding post from 3 days ago continues to remain on track. Another system will come in overnight tonight, now approaching Southern California - and believe it or not ... will last through Tuesday night for the metros/mountain areas as well. Flagstaff will stand to see over 12-18" of snow by Tuesday night, over half that before Monday night.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy