Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates
Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
A Vikings Win over Giants Would Be Historic. Here’s Why.
<p>Men like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, etc., get their first mouthful of playoff football</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/a-vikings-win-over-giants">A Vikings Win over Giants Would Be Historic. Here’s Why.</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders
<p>The San Francisco 49ers eviscerated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon, turning on the jets in the second half</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/the-vikings-have-daunting">The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Vikings fan who flipped off Giants WR ended up with funny reward
The laws of karma took a backseat to the laws of postseason competition during Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants game. In the second quarter of the wild card playoff contest, Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn came down with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins to pull Minnesota to within a 17-14 margin of the... The post Vikings fan who flipped off Giants WR ended up with funny reward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral
The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland Browns hire Tennessee Titans assistant Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are set to hire away one of the most experienced presences on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff, per multiple reports. The Browns are hiring Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator. Schwartz, who has been in this role with the Titans since 2021, was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13 and has previously served as defensive coordinator of the Titans (2001-08), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20). Schwartz led the Lions to one playoff berth as a head coach and helped guide the Eagles to their Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan, former Minnesota QB, puts up impressive numbers at Hula Bowl
Tanner Morgan put up impressive numbers at the Hula Bowl Saturday afternoon, completing 5 of his 8 passes for 94 yards, leading 2 scoring drives in a 16-13 Team Kai win. By many accounts, Morgan was the most complete player on the field in the end-of-year all-star game. Morgan used...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/kwesi-adofo-mensah-walk-a-bar/">Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar</a></p><p>How are these jokes supposed to work? Three connected figures head into an establishment that sells adult beverages and some</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/kwesi-adofo-mensah-walk-a-bar/">Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Kevin O'Connell's response when asked about Ed Donatell's future
Ed Donatell's defense didn't come through on the big stage.
Storylines for Each Wild Card Game
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/each-wild-card-game/">Storylines for Each Wild Card Game</a></p><p>Folks, we’ve finally made it. The NFL playoffs are about to begin, and a number of games in this opening</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/each-wild-card-game/">Storylines for Each Wild Card Game</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
