Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rain around for the Tuesday morning commute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today marks a transition to a warmer and more unsettled weather pattern through the middle of the work week. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some light rain pushing into Alabama tonight, mainly staying northwest of I-20/59 while pushing eastward. So, some isolated sprinkles will be around for the rest of MLK Jr. Day before more widespread rain moves into central Alabama after midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a milder start to Tuesday morning; temperatures will only fall into the 50s. You will want the rain gear for at least the morning commute before coverage decreases by the afternoon; apart from a few isolated showers, most of us will be on the drier side. Keeping with the warming trend in place, temperatures will climb easily to 70 by the afternoon as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay low tomorrow night, but we have a First Alert for the possibility of dense fog early Wednesday morning. Lows will still be mild in the mid 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Cold, clear weekend before another week of rain

DRY WEEKEND: The sky becomes sunny across all of Alabama today, with highs in the 40s over the northern counties, with 50s to the south. Tomorrow will be a sunny day after another sub-freezing morning, temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s. The week ahead looks unsettled. The first batch...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Several tornadoes touch down, one in Chambers

Severe weather which included tornadoes struck Chambers County as well as other areas across Alabama beginning in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2022 and continued through to the morning of January 4th the next day. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham described the stormy weather as a “long-duration severe weather event (that) occurred from the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd to the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE

ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Moulton hospital, motel damaged by Thursday morning tornado

The Moulton community is beginning to pick up the pieces after a now-confirmed EF-1 tornado Thursday morning. People in the community were shocked at how loud the storm was as it approached them. "I heard some big pops, really big pops," said Owen Anderson, a shift leader at Shine Time...
MOULTON, AL
256today.com

Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances

HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lake Martin Tourism Board has announced that Crank 4 Bait, with over $1.5 million in prizes, is returning to the Lake Martin area again. The event will release over 200 tagged bass in a contest that will run from Apr. – Jul. 4. Also, for the first time ever, they will release 50 tagged crappie.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

