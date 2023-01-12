ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
alabamawx.com

Damage Reports from Winston, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties

Reports of a tornado in Winston County at Delmar. People are entrapped in homes there. That occurred about 8:14 a.m. Decatur Police reported Tractor Trailer trucks overturned on Highway 20 in Decatur. Multiple trees in highway 20. Winds gusted to 52 mph at the Decatur Airport at 840 a.m. Spotter reports mobile homes destroyed, power poles snapped at AL-20 and 12th Avenue in Morgan County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Library sessions to offer backyard planting tips to novice gardeners

MADISON – An upcoming workshop at Madison Public Library can alleviate the winter blues by planning a garden plot in your own back yard. “Backyard Vegetable Gardening with a Master Gardener” will be conducted on Feb. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the library. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Significant damage across parts of Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have responded to multiple places in the city about storm damage throughout the morning. Officers are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in...
DECATUR, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Blountsville man killed in crash

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Blountsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Blount County.   Alabama State Troopers said Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Wray was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was partially ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.   The crash occurred on Joy Road near Bama Lane, approximately 2 miles south of Blountsville.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two people dead after fiery crash on Alabama interstate

Two people died Tuesday after a fiery crash on a stretch of interstate in Alabama, police said. The accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 565 in Huntsville. Police said they believe the crash started when a driver had some kind of medical emergency and resulted in cars...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
HAZEL GREEN, AL

