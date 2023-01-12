Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
alabamawx.com
Damage Reports from Winston, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties
Reports of a tornado in Winston County at Delmar. People are entrapped in homes there. That occurred about 8:14 a.m. Decatur Police reported Tractor Trailer trucks overturned on Highway 20 in Decatur. Multiple trees in highway 20. Winds gusted to 52 mph at the Decatur Airport at 840 a.m. Spotter reports mobile homes destroyed, power poles snapped at AL-20 and 12th Avenue in Morgan County.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
themadisonrecord.com
Library sessions to offer backyard planting tips to novice gardeners
MADISON – An upcoming workshop at Madison Public Library can alleviate the winter blues by planning a garden plot in your own back yard. “Backyard Vegetable Gardening with a Master Gardener” will be conducted on Feb. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the library. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
WAFF
Significant damage across parts of Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have responded to multiple places in the city about storm damage throughout the morning. Officers are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
Limestone County man dies after tree falls on him
Limestone County authorities confirmed a man was killed after a tree fell on him Wednesday morning.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
New sheriffs take office in Colbert Co., Lauderdale Co. next week
Two new sheriffs will take office for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties on Tuesday, January 17.
Blountsville man killed in crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Blountsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers said Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Wray was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was partially ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Joy Road near Bama Lane, approximately 2 miles south of Blountsville. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
wbrc.com
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
Two people dead after fiery crash on Alabama interstate
Two people died Tuesday after a fiery crash on a stretch of interstate in Alabama, police said. The accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 565 in Huntsville. Police said they believe the crash started when a driver had some kind of medical emergency and resulted in cars...
themadisonrecord.com
Petition for Madison special election on city manager issue submitted to probate judges
MADISON – Madison’s city manager proposal is moving closer towards a special election after acquiring the necessary signatures on a petition distributed by the Madison Forward citizens group. At last week’s city council meeting, co-chair of Madison Forward Jim Ross provided an update during the public comments section....
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
Comments / 0