Charlotte, NC

Bobby Locklear
4d ago

Scaffolding builders are professionals. If ya don't truly know what you're doing, then don't. It would also help to teach these folks workable English.

WCNC

Man dies in Belmont industrial accident

BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina ranked 5th best state to drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has been ranked the fifth-best state to drive, according to data compiled by WalletHub. The financial website looked at 31 factors including cost of ownership, traffic, safety, and access to vehicle maintenance. Iowa and Georgia topped the list, respectively, followed by Ohio and Oklahoma.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Several ENC counties among highest for motor vehicle fatalities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCNC

Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WCNC

Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

These grocery store staples have had double-digit price increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the majority of grocery store food items are more expensive now than they were just one year ago. The price of food has increased by 10.4% since December 2021 with grocery store staples seeing even...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Million Youth March's day of giving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte organization, Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury, hosted its ninth annual day of giving Sunday. Dozens of families showed up to the free event. Local barbers and hair stylists gave free haircuts for school-aged kids from pre-k all the way to seniors in high school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Washington Examiner

Report: Aviation's tax impact hits $3.7B in Old North State

(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s 72 public airports contribute more than $3.7 billion in state and local tax revenues annually, according to a “State of Aviation” report released by the Department of Transportation. The DOT’s Division of Aviation published “What Aviation Means To Our Economy"...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger to face judge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged assault on Oct. 15. The victim told officers she was riding home when Diaz-Gomez assaulted her. Diaz-Gomez, who lives in Charlotte, was arrested later that day and released on Oct. 16, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

CMPD: 2 teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a four-year-old inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

