INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.

INDIAN TRAIL, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO