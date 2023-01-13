An estimated $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from American Jewelers in the Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas. WFAA reports the thief or thieves broke into the mall through an abandoned Sears store, which shares a wall with the jewelry store. They then broke through a concrete wall to gain access to the jewelry store, where they took a large amount of jewelry. The mall is located off I-635 and Town East Boulevard. The store employee discovered the theft on Saturday morning, but it is unclear when the break-in occurred. Police are working with mall security to obtain surveillance footage and no suspects have been identified yet.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO