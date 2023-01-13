ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Tom#1
4d ago

Terrible situation for both those who had to do the shooting and the mentally ill individual. I wonder if police ever considered using tranquilizers in these situations ? Something that could be shot and act instantly.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
Silence DoGood

Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community Tips

Fort Worth police have arrested 18-year-old Donovin Copeland and his older brother Billy, following several tips from the public. Fox 4 reports Donovin is suspected of being involved in at least four armed robberies dating back to December, in which someone was shot at or pistol-whipped each time, and all of the victims' cars were stolen and later recovered in separate locations in Fort Worth. The most recent robbery was at the Valero gas station off Longhorn Road.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
fox4news.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police

A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
WFAA

Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Fire guts Fort Worth home; no injuries reported

Fort Worth fire investigators don’t yet know the cause of a house fire that left heavy damage at a home on Cameron Street near I-20 and Edgcliff. The fire was absolutely out of control when the first fire crews pulled up on Saturday.
WFAA

Arlington police investigating motel murder

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
Silence DoGood

$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall Heist

An estimated $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from American Jewelers in the Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas. WFAA reports the thief or thieves broke into the mall through an abandoned Sears store, which shares a wall with the jewelry store. They then broke through a concrete wall to gain access to the jewelry store, where they took a large amount of jewelry. The mall is located off I-635 and Town East Boulevard. The store employee discovered the theft on Saturday morning, but it is unclear when the break-in occurred. Police are working with mall security to obtain surveillance footage and no suspects have been identified yet.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX

