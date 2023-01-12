ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland facing felony domestic violence charges

By Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Justin Roiland, co-creator and star of shows such as “ Rick and Morty ” and “ Solar Opposites ,” is facing felony domestic violence charges in Orange County.

Roiland appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing related to charges filed in May 2020. According to the complaint obtained by The Times, Roiland is facing one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and deceit.

Per the complaint, the charges are related to an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020, involving an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at that time. Orange County Superior Court records indicate Roiland pleaded not guilty to both felony counts when he was arraigned in October 2020. According to these court records, Roiland had been released after posting a $50,000 bond that August.

Roiland's attorney adamantly denied the charges in a statement to The Times.

"It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been," Roiland's attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, said in a statement. "To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

Roiland is best known for co-creating and starring in hit adult animated shows including Adult Swim’s Emmy Award-winning “Rick and Morty” (with Dan Harmon) as well as Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” (with Mike McMahan). Among his most recent projects is “Koala Man,” which premiered on Hulu earlier this month.

According to NBC News , which was first to report on the case, a protective order was filed against Roiland in October 2020 to bar him from harassing, threatening or surveilling the person named in the order. Roiland was also reportedly ordered to turn in any firearms he owned or possessed and is not to go within 100 feet of the person named in the order. The person's identity is unknown.

The court will reconvene for Roiland’s pretrial hearing on April 27.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

