25th De La Salle/MLK Jr. Classic, presented by SBLive Sports: Top 20 Players over the years

The De La Salle Martin Luther King Jr. Classic, presented by SBLive Sports has been a Bay Area prep basketball jewel since 1997.

I’ve been able to witness all of them since 2003 and from that point, here is an All-MLK Jr. Classic Top 20-player list.

The games were played at St. Mary's College in Moraga before moving to Cal's Haas Pavilion in 2006. The games returned to McKeon Pavilion in 2017 and now are back at De La Salle where on Jan. 16 seven games will take place, starting at 9:30 a.m. with Campolindo vs. Oakland Tech.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 16

WHERE: De La Salle High School (1130 Winton Dr., Concord, Calif.)

THE SCHEDULE

SBLive Session 1:

9:30 a.m. — Campolindo-Moraga vs. Oakland Tech

11 a.m. — Salesian-Richmond vs. Capital Christian-Sacramento

12:30 p.m. — Moreau Catholic-Hayward vs. San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno

2 p.m. — Bishop O'Dowd-Oakland vs. Taft-Woodland Hills

Nike Session 2:

4:30 p.m. — De La Salle-Concord vs. West Linn (Ore.)

6 p.m. — Riordan-San Franicsco vs. Jesuit-Carmichael

7:30 p.m. — Modesto Christian vs. St. Joseph-Santa Maria

The criteria for these teams is 50 percent weighed upon what these players accomplished in high school and 50 percent of what they accomplished after.

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Anderson

Position: Forward

High School: Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills)

Year at MLK Classic: 2006

Beyond high school: Cal, NBA

One of the greatest Sac-Joaquin Section players, Anderson led his team to a state Division II title as a junior in 2005. The 6-foot-10 power forward averaged 17.4 as a junior and 28.9 points and 10.9 rebounds as a senior. One of those games was a 65-60 win over San Leandro in the premier game of the MLK Jr. contest at Haas when Anderson had 29 points and 16 rebounds. He went on to lead Cal in scoring at 21.6 per game in 2007-08 and declared himself eligible for the NBA draft shortly after. He had a notable NBA career that included being voted the Most Improved Player in 2011-12. In 13 seasons, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with career highs of 19.8 and 7.7 both in 2013-14 for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Luke Babbitt

Position: Forward

High School: Galena (Reno, Nev.)

Year at MLK Classic: 2008

Beyond high school: Nevada, overseas, NBA

A three-time All-State player and two-time Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year, Babbitt scored a state-career best 2,616 points. He was the No. 13 recruit in the country his senior year and after two seasons at Nevada (in 2010 he was the WAC Player of the Year) was the 16th pick of the 2010 NBA draft. After three seasons with the Trailblazers, he played a season in Russia before catching on in the NBA. He played in parts of eight NBA seasons and in 381 games averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Jared Cunningham

Position: Guard

High School: San Leandro

Year at MLK Classic: 2007

Beyond high school: Oregon State, G League, NBA

One of the smoothest and polished players in Northern California, Cunningham appeared at the MLK Classic as an unfinished product in 2007. He was only a sophomore. He really took off the next two seasons, averaging 17.8 points as a junior and 20.4 as a senior. He flourished at Oregon State, earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors as a sophomore (14.2 points, 2.83 steals) and first-team as a junior (17.9, 2.53 steals). He declared for the draft in 2012 and was the No. 24 pick overall by the Cavaliers who traded him to Dallas, who later dealt him to the Hawks. He played 84 career NBA games and has since split time between the G League and playing overseas.

Aaron Gordon

Position: Forward

High School: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose)

Years at MLK Classic: 2012, 2013

Beyond high school: Arizona, NBA

He is the only three-time San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year while leading the Monarchs to two state championships and three NorCal titles. He was selected the 2013 McDonald’s All-American MVP. A regular on SportCenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day segment while starring at Arizona, Gordon played only one season for the Wildcats before picked No. 4 in the 2014 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. He earned global fame by finishing second in the 2016 NBA All-Star game slam dunk contest. In his eighth NBA season, now with the Denver Nuggets, Gordon is in the middle of perhaps his best all-around season, through 27 games he averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He was shooting a career-best by far 60.9 percent from the floor, including 39.2 percent on 3-pointers. He’s also considered an elite defender.

Jalen Green

Position: Guard

High school: San-Joaquin Memorial, Prolific Prep

Year at MLK Classic: 2019

Beyond high school: NBA G League, NBA (Houston Rockets)

A prep All-American at SJM where he played three seasons and averaged 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior. That included a 29-point outburst against De La Salle at the MLK Classic, in which the Spartans prevailed 53-47. At Prolific Prep, the 6-6 senior averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists leading his team to a 31-3 record. That earned him Sports Illustrated’s National Player of the Year. Instead of college, he opted for the NBA’s G League Ignite, signing a one-year, $600,000 contract. He averaged 17.9 points per game, before being selected No. 2 in the 2021 NBA draft by the Rockets. As a rookie he averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 2021-22. This season through 32 games, he’s averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

SECOND TEAM

Jabari Bird

Position: Guard

High School: Salesian (Richmond)

Years at MLK Classic: 2011, 2012, 2013

Beyond high school: Cal, NBA, G League

A McDonald's All-American, the lean 6-6 guard was a three-time first-team All-Metro selection and he scored more than 2,000 points in his prep career. He led the Pride to a state title in 2012 and to a 100-8 record in three seasons. He was picked as one of the top 20 players in the country by several scouting services. At Cal, he finished 25th all-time in career points (1,227) and was the team's top scorer last year as a senior (14.3). He was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 with the 56th selection overall and split time between the big squad and the G League for one season.

Jabari Brown

Position: Guard

High School: Salesian, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Oakland

Years at MLK Classic: 2008, 2009

Beyond high school: Oregon, Missouri, NBA, overseas, G League

Brown led Salesian to a state championship as a very polished sophomore, before heading to Findlay Prep for a half-season. He returned to Oakland, where he averaged 24.8 points per game his senior year. As a junior at Missouri, the 6-6 shooting guard averaged 19.9 points per game, earned first team All-SEC honors and declared for the NBA Draft. He eventually signed two 10-day contracts with the Lakers, scoring 32 points in the team’s 2014-15 season-finale, but was the final cut in 2015-16. He has since split time between playing overseas and the G League.

DeMarcus Nelson

Position: Guard

High School: Vallejo, Sheldon (Sacramento)

Years at MLK Classic: 2003

Beyond high school: Duke, NBA, overseas

He graduated from Sheldon as California's career scoring leader before a productive four-year college career at Duke. The final two years there he averaged 14.1 and 14.5 points per game. He had short bouts in the NBA with the Warriors, Bucks and Bulls, but greater success in Europe. He was named first team All-Euroleague in 2014 and in 2016 was named French League All-Star. At 36, he’s still playing professionally overseas.

Leon Powe

Position: Center

High School: Oakland Tech (Oakland)

Years at MLK Classic: 2003

Beyond high school: Cal, NBA

A two-time San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year, the 6-8 post led Tech to two Northern California Division I titles. Following a great career at Cal, he helped the Celtics to an NBA title in 2008. In six career seasons with the Celtics and Cavs, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Juan Toscano-Anderson

​​Position : Forward

High school: Castro Valley

Year at MLK Classic: 2011

Beyond high school: Marquette, Liga Nacional de Baloncesto (LNDB), CBA, NBA (Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers)

Born in East Oakland, starred for the 30-2 Castro Valley team that claimed historic NCS title while averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Had four productive years at Marquette, first starting as a sophomore. Undrafted, was a fan favorite in Mexican for three seasons before being invited and earning spot with Santa Cruz Warriors before being called up with Golden State Warriors and inking a three-year deal in 2020. A Bay Area fan favorite he wore No. 95 to honor his boyhood home on Oakland’s 95th Ave. After the 2021-22 season, he signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and kept his No. 95. In an injury-plagued start to his 2022-23 season, he averaged just 2.2 points and 10.4 minutes per his first 14 games.

THIRD TEAM

Brandon Ashley

Position: Forward

High School: Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland), Findlay Prep

Years at MLK Classic: 2010, 2011

Beyond high school: University of Arizona, NBA, G League, overseas

The multi-talented 6-8 forward and three-year starter at Bishop O'Dowd transferred to Findlay Prep his senior season and averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, leading his team to a 32-1 record and ESPN NHSI national title. At Bishop O'Dowd he led the Dragons to three straight NCS titles. A McDonald's All-American, Ashley played on the USA Basketball's U19 World Championship team before a solid three-year college career at Arizona. He was named the Most Outstanding player at the 2015 Pac-12 tournament before declaring for the NBA draft. He joined the NBA Hawks and Mavericks before being waived. He’s since split time between the G League and overseas and currently is playing for Altiri Chiba of the Japanese B League.

Will Cherry

Position: Guard

High School: McClymonds (Oakland)

Years at MLK Classic: 2007, 2008, 2009

Beyond high school: University of Montana, NBA, G League, overseas

One of the Bay Area's most complete and unsung guards, the 6-foot point guard led McClymonds to a perfect 33-0 season in 2007-08 and state Division I title by averaging 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. He scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the state title win. The four-year starter led McClymonds to more than 110 wins but was highly under-recruited. He had a stellar college career, and finished first in school history in steals, fourth in assists and seventh in scoring. He averaged 14.1, 15.8 and 13.3 points per game in scoring his final three years at Montana and was considered its top defender. Cherry was a three-time first-team All-Big Sky performer. He played briefly for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, one season for the Santa Cruz Warriors of G League but the rest of his professional career overseas where he is now at age 31.

Dior Lowhorn

Position: Forward

High School: International Studies Academy (San Francisco), Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco), Berkeley

Years at MLK Classic: 2004, 2005

Beyond high school: Texas Tech, USF, overseas.

One of the most dynamic and chiseled players of his era, the rugged 6-foot-6 scoring machine led Berkeley to its first NCS title since 1978 with a crown in 2005. As a sophomore at Riordan, he broke the school's single-game scoring record with 48 before transferring to Berkeley, where he was the Metro Player of the Year in 2005 when he averaged 26.9 points per game. Lowhorn played a season for Bobby Knight at Texas Tech and then for legendary Eddie Sutton at USF. He's the only player in NCAA history to play for two coaches with more than 800 wins. In three seasons at USF, he averaged 20.5, 20.1 and 18.9 points per game and was the fastest in school history to score 1,000 points, breaking the mark of Bill Russell. Lowhorn was invited to pre-draft workouts with the Trailblazers, Kings and Warriors but eventually played professionally overseas and in Mexico where at age 34 still plays today.

Marcus Lee

Position: Center

High School: Deer Valley (Antioch)

Years at MLK Classic: 2012, 2013

Beyond high school: Kentucky, Cal, G League, overseas

The former Kentucky and Cal stadnout, Lee was a dynamic talent at Deer Valley, where he averaged 17.7 points, 19.5 rebounds and 6.7 blocks as a senior and 13.9 points, 13.1 rebounds and 9.1 blocks as a junior. He led Deer Valley to its first North Coast Section crown in 2013 and was a McDonald's All-American. In his junior season at Kentucky, he averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and shot 68 percent from the field. He transferred to Cal where he redshirted for one season, before starting all 32 games as a senior and averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per season. He caught on with the Miami Heat and played a season in the G League before playing professionally in Italy, Turkey and Australia, where he is today.

Ivan Rabb

Position: Center

High School: Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland, Calif.)

Years at MLK Classic: 2013, 2014

Beyond high school: Cal, NBA

A three-year starter at O’Dowd, the 6-10 post had an illustrious prep career, leading the Dragons to a combined record of 82-13, won three NCS, two Northern California and one state title. A two-time Metro Player of the Year, he averaged 24.5 points, 16.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks his senior year. A McDonald’s All-American, he chose to stay at Cal for his sophomore season after earning second-team All-Pac 10 honors as a freshman. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors, averaging 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He was the No. 35 pick overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2017 draft, played two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before several seasons in the G League, the last in 2020-21 with the Delaware Blue Coats.

FOURTH TEAM

DeVon Hardin

Position: Center

High School: Newark Memorial (Newark, Calif.)

Years at MLK Classic: 2004, 2005

Beyond high school: Cal, NBA, overseas

One of the most athletic prep centers we've seen, the then 6-10, 220-pound post was a first-team All-Metro pick his senior year in 2004 when he averaged 12.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game. He played four seasons at Cal as a defensive stopper and shot blocker mostly. He was the No. 50 pick of the 2008 NBA draft by the then Seattle SuperSonics. Various injuries, including a stress fracture to his left tibia, curtailed his NBA career but he played overseas professionally seven seasons.

Alex Harris

Position: Guard

High School: St. Joseph Notre Dame (Alameda)

Years at MLK Classic: 2004

Beyond high school: UCSB, overseas

The 6-5 shooting guard led the Pilots to the 2004 Division V state championship, hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute. He averaged 19.1 points per game and was the 2004 Metro Player of the Year. Not a blue-chip recruit, Harris found a home in Santa Barbara where he really blossomed his junior season, averaging a Big West Conference-best 21.1 points per game. He averaged 20.2 as a senior and was Big West co-Player of the Year and gained HM All-American status. He went undrafted but had a successful 11-year All-Star professional career overseas in Poland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Argentina and Israel.

Theo Robertson

Position: Forward

High School: De La Salle

Years at MLK Classic: 2003, 2004, 2005

Beyond high school: Cal, NBA/college coach

A three-year starter at both De La Salle and Cal, the 6-6 small forward was an All-Metro player as a senior when he averaged 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. He finished stellar high school career with 1,220 points and was school 3-point record holder when he left high school. At Cal, he was voted second-team All-Pac 10 as a senior and left as the school's best career three-point shooter at 44 percent. His scoring average increased every season at 6.0, 8.8, 13.1 and 14.4. He spent two years as Cal's Director of Operations, one season as an assistant coach before working as player development coach with both the Lakers and Warriors.

Kyle Spain

Position: Forward

High School: Newark Memorial

Years at MLK Classic: 2004, 2005

Beyond high school: San Diego State, Mexico, Europe

Ranked the fourth best small forward on the West Coast by Prep West Hoops, Spain averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and shot 63 percent from the field his senior year when the Cougars went 29-5. He played on the same prep team as Cal post Devon Hardin and All-Metro point guard Trae Clark. He had a superb college career at San Diego State under Steve Fisher, and was the team's leading scorer (14.0) and rebounder his senior year for a 26-10 team. He played nine seasons overseas.

Cassius Stanley

Position: Guard

High School: Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon

Years at MLK Classic: 2017

Beyond high school: Duke, NBA G League, NBA)

A high-flier and spectacular high school player even as a freshman. As a senior he averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while leading Sierra Canyon to a 32-3 record and state title. After being named to the All-ACC freshman team, he declared for the 2020 NBA draft and was selected as the No. 54 pick in the second round by the Indiana Pacers. He played in the G League, waived and signed by the Detroit Pistons who called him up on a 10-day contract on Christmas 2021. He’s now with the Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.

HONORABLE MENTION

Centers

John McArthur (De La Salle, Santa Clara) 2007-2011 (years at MLK)

Forwards

Tydus Berhoeven (Manteca, Fresno State) 2017

Jerry Brown (Sacred Heart Cathedral (San Francisco), Fresno State, Santa Clara) 2008

Oscar Frayer (Moreau Catholic, Grand Canyon University), 2016, 2015

Kevin Greene (Sacred Heart Cathedral, USC football) 2008

Darius Nelson (Sheldon, UTEP, Fullerton)

Frank Otis (McClymonds, SMU, Weber State) 2007, 2008

Damon Powell (McClymonds, Los Medanos, overseas) 2007, 2008, 2009

Kyle Roemer (De La Salle, Colgate, overseas) 2003, 2004

Cameron Shelton (Damien, Northern Arizona) 2018

Desmond Simmon s (Salesian, Washington) 2008, 2009, 2010

Solomon Young (Sacramento, Iowa State), 2014, 2015, 2016

Guards

Dakari Allen (Sheldon, San Diego State) 2010, 2011

Justin Argenal (De La Salle, Chico State) 2004, 2003, 2002

Dominic Artis (Salesian, Findlay Prep, Oregon) 2009, 2010, 2011

Paris Austin (Bishop O’Dowd, Boise State) 2013, 2014

Roderick Bobbit (Castro Valley, Indian Hills CC) 2011

Chris Brew (Saint Mary's (Albany, UCSB) 2006, 2009

Will Brew (St. Mary's, UCSB) 2006

Mario Dunn (Salesian, Montana) 2011, 2012, 2013

Larry Gurganious (St. Mary's, Gonzaga) 2003, 2004, 2005

Aidan Mahaney (Campolindo, 2019, 2021, 2022

Demari Milstead (Moreau Catholic, Grand Canyon, USF, Cal State Fullerton) 2015, 2016, 2017

Tim Pierce (Fremont-Oakland, Hercules, Arizona State, San Jose State) 2003

Elliott Pitts (De La Salle, Arizona) 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013

Sayeed Pridgett (El Cerrito, Montana) 2016, 2015, 2014

Junior Russell (Santa Cruz, Fullerton State) 2005

Jordan Ratinho (De La Salle, USF) 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013

Marcus Schroeder (De La Salle, Princeton, St. Mary's College associate head coach): 2004, 2005, 2006

Brandon Smith (De La Salle, Cal) 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009

Kendall Smith (Deer Valley, UNLV) 2012, 2013

Quentin Thomas (Oakland Tech, Duke) 2003

Amadi Udeny i (De La Salle, Pepperdine) 2009, 2010, 2011

Kwame Vaughn (Skyline, Cal State Fullerton) 2007

Kyree Walker (Moreau Catholic, Hillcrest Prep, G League) 2017

D'erryl Williams (Sheldon, San Diego State) 2010, 20-11

Other notable alumni/athletes

Mark Appel (Monte Vista (Danville) — 2009. Another Stanford graduate, No. 1 pick of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft. Signed with Astros.

Zach Ertz (Monte Vista) – 2009. Stanford All-American tight end, NFL Pro Bowler with Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals.

Kevin Laue (Amador Valley, Manhattan College) — 2008. Born with half of left arm, the 6-11 post started for Amador Valley-Pleasanton and Manhattan College. His life story "Long Shot" is a documentary film.