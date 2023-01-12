Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 251 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023

Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Event extended (time): Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC Jan 14th 2023
NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-141800- /O.EXT.KRNK.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230114T1800Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 253 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two. inches. Winds...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
WBTV
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for N.C. mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties in the N.C. mountains until 3:30 p.m. » CLOSINGS: Full list...
WBTV
Avery County Schools closed, Watauga and Ashe going remote Friday due to winter weather threat
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - District officials have announced that all schools in Avery County will be closed to students on Friday as winter weather conditions are threatening the North Carolina high country. Watauga County Schools and Ashe County Schools will both operate on an inclement weather remote learning day.
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
WJHL
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
WJHL
Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. All of the Warnings and Advisories […]
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: Twin Poplars - 1737 Tribal Settlement?
Legend has it that after a weeklong battle, the Catawba and Cherokee tribes settled a territorial dispute and joined two trees to commemorate the peace. Along the headwaters of North Carolina’s Catawba River in northern Caldwell County, you could blink and miss the small Warrior Gap community completely. Not to mention two Siamese poplar trees, locally referred to as the Twin Poplars.
supertalk929.com
Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
WJHL
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
WJHL
Higher elevation county road crews prepare for winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both the Carter County and Unicoi County highway departments have been working since this morning to get the roads ready for the incoming winter weather. As early as 7 a.m., workers with the Carter County Highway Department were called in on their day off to start clearing the roads. Thursday […]
WJHL
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
wataugaonline.com
Blue Ridge Energy Advises Members: Be Prepared for Severe Weather
Lenoir, North Carolina (January 12, 2023) – Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert, prepared to respond should severe weather calling for wind gusts of 50 miles-per-hour or higher predicted today and through Saturday cause outages. The cooperative also advises members to be prepared with the following tips.
WJHL
Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
High Country skiers get snow just in time for holiday weekend
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Skiers flocked to Appalachian Ski Mountain Friday to enjoy a fresh blanket of snow. They welcomed the news that more snow was still headed to the North Carolina High Country. Already, several inches had fallen at higher elevations Friday morning. Many people weren’t as excited...
Johnson City Press
Fallen trees once again cause long night for Elizabethton Electric, Carter County Highway work crews
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads. Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said linemen from the Elizabethton Electric Department...
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
