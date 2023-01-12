LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the last two decades, the number of cigarettes sold in Wisconsin has been dropping, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Data from the Department of Revenue shows around 193 million packs of cigarettes were sold in the state last year. In 2001, that number was 420 million. The report points to multiple factors that could be contributing to the decline, including tax increases on cigarettes, bans on smoking indoors, and more people using vaping devices.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO