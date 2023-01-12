Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Cigarette sales falling in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the last two decades, the number of cigarettes sold in Wisconsin has been dropping, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Data from the Department of Revenue shows around 193 million packs of cigarettes were sold in the state last year. In 2001, that number was 420 million. The report points to multiple factors that could be contributing to the decline, including tax increases on cigarettes, bans on smoking indoors, and more people using vaping devices.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
