Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
KSLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill
kmyu.tv
Moose killed after being hit by car on I-84 in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A moose has died after officials said it was hit by a car on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Officials said they were dispatched to the scene just before the Taggart exit on Saturday. They said a father and son were traveling westbound on the...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building
For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah, but fortunately, nobody was injured this time.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
kjzz.com
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
UPDATE: SR-189 reopened after avalanche control
SR-189 Provo Canyon between SR-92 and the mouth of the canyon has been reopened, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
kmyu.tv
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
kmyu.tv
Little Cottonwood's S.R. 210 to close through afternoon for avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation and avalanche safety efforts have prompted both backcountry and road closures in the Cottonwood Canyons Sunday. According to officials of the Utah Department of Transportation's Avalanche division, a backcountry closure for Little Cottonwood Canyon's Hellgate Gazex was issued from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
kmyu.tv
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
SLC police investigating third auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours
A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Sunday night in Salt Lake City in the third auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the city in 24 hours.
KSLTV
Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County, Idaho, at approximately 8:09 a.m. “A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from...
kjzz.com
One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
