Davis County, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KSLTV

Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County, Idaho, at approximately 8:09 a.m. “A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kjzz.com

One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT

