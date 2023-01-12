Read full article on original website
Krewe of Harambee hosts annual MLK/ Mardi Gras parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Shreveport celebrated the man who helped shape the nation. The Krewe of Harambee hosted its 17th annual MLK and Mardi Gras parade to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy while bringing in the Mardi Gras season.
Volunteers honor Dr. King’s legacy on MLK community garden workday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Ross and members of the SFD, along with volunteers and city leaders, worked with Shreveport Green to enlarge the Dr. Martin Luther King neighborhood community garden this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Shreveport Green, a Keep Louisiana Beautiful Community Affiliate, received...
Tourist Bureau excited about positive changes in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s out with the old and on with the new at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, where a brand new look and master plan will be presented to the public later this quarter. The two cities will soon say goodbye to “Louisiana’s Other...
Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city council
BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue Line Solutions met with Bossier City Council members today. Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city …. BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue...
Texarkana police want community to help end juvenile gun violence in the streets
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says communities on both sides of the state line have suffered losses to gun violence and senseless rivalries that have torn the city apart and taken young lives. » https://tinyurl.com/yc4devkz. Texarkana police want community to help end juvenile …. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department...
Bossier Parish School District in need of Substitute bus drivers
The Bossier Parish School District needs substitute bus drivers. Bossier Parish School District in need of Substitute …. The Bossier Parish School District needs substitute bus drivers. Cervical Cancer awareness month. January is cervical cancer awareness month, and HPV vaccines are quite helpful at preventing cervical cancer. Arkansas bill that...
Locations to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbugs may be more expensive this year, but that won’t stop die-hard fans from enjoying a good crawfish boil. If you’re looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
Police address recent increase in car chases in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There has been an increase in police chases in the Shreveport area. Shreveport police say they want to keep criminals off the street – even if it means you have to chase them down. “We have to catch bad guys, and sometimes bad guys...
Willis-Knighton dedicates room to COVID patient that passed away
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Medical Center is honoring a patient who touched their hearts while battling Covid. On Wednesday, Willis- Knighton staff dedicated a Critical Care room to Terry Roberson, who died in 2021. Roberson spent 99 days in the Covid ICU and later in the Critical Care...
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
Tornado watch until 4 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will arrive today and trigger storms that may become severe by mid to late morning. The storms will continue through the early afternoon with the threat of severe weather ending prior to sunset. Damaging wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes are possible.
Attempted robbery, USPS carrier assaulted
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of someone who attempted to rob a carrier. The attempted robbery happened to a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in the 1400 block of...
3 “wily” subjects flee when they can’t steal ATM from Roadrunner in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating an attempt three masked subjects made to remove an ATM machine from a convenience store in Texarkana early Sunday morning. Texarkana police believe the three masked subjects used a truck stolen from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to...
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the...
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
Captain Shreve coach remembers former basketball player
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. “Losing him, I don’t even have the desire to coach right now,” says Head Captain Shreve basketball coach Charles Deans. Charles Deans...
