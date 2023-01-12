ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
LINCOLN, NE

