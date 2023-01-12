Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, baby

Photo courtesy RCSO

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen and baby who were last seen two weeks ago.

Deputies are trying to find 17-year-old Maleigha Fae Turner, who they say should have a 7-month-old baby with her.

According to the sheriff’s office, Turner and the baby were last seen by Turner’s father at Christmas.

Both have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing persons.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information on their location is encouraged to call 911.

UPDATE: The RCSO announced Friday morning that both have been found safe.

Updated 2:27 p.m. 1-13-23