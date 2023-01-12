ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump’s buzz is growing, and here’s why

By Lauren Barry
 4 days ago

While things may have been looking rough for former President Donald Trump after the November midterm elections, a recent poll shows that the Republican 2024 candidate is still buzz-worthy.

In fact, it indicates that Trump is still far in the lead among Republican voters. Per the results released this week, 46% of the Republican electorate chose him out of a field of GOP rivals.

This is more than 10% higher than the runner up, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (33%). Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third with just 9% of the vote and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) – who was instrumental in the Capitol riot investigation – came in fourth with 3%.

“Former President Donald Trump began his presidential campaign with the bulk of the Republican electorate behind him, but with several other potential contenders considering their own push for the nomination,” said the Morning Consult report. “His grip is being put to the test ahead of the 2024 nominating contests.”

Even with support from many Republicans, Trump faced challenges in the form of an investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as a dismal turnout for Republicans in the midterms.
In November, shortly after he announced his 2024 presidential election candidacy , a poll even found that Trump was the “biggest loser” of the midterm elections.

However, these recent poll findings indicate that Trump maintains a strong lead with GOP voters and that his “buzz is improving.”

One reason may be that potential Republican primary voters have been “increasingly likely over the past month,” to hear positive things about the former president, according to the poll.

Results show that 34% reported hearing something good about Trump, the highest percentage for any Republican politicians asked about except DeSantis (47%). While even more (36%) said they had heard something bad about Trump, just 29% said they had heard nothing about him.

That means more people heard about Trump overall than any other Republican, making him the buzziest of all the potential primary contenders as 2023 begins. Polls were conducted from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8 among 785 potential Republican voters.

“During that time frame, more than three in four potential Republican primary voters heard nothing at all about most other Republicans in the 2024 mix,” said Morning Consult.

