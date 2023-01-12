Read full article on original website
Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s episode of RAW as The Alpha Academy will take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match. Additionally, WWE is hyping that Bobby Lashley will deliver an “All Mighty” return. Pwinsider shared the following spoiler notes for...
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Jim Cornette Comments On Tony Khan Possibly Buying AEW
Following Vince McMahon’s return as WWE Chairman and rumors of the company potentially being up for sale, speculation has been rampant as to who could emerge as potential bidders. AEW President Tony Khan has been among those whose name has been on the forefront in the discussion. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE.
The Latest Update On Vince McMahon Returning To WWE TV
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon is back working at the office in Stamford, CT. According to reports, there’s a growing feeling within the company that McMahon is looking to return to WWE television; not just behind the scenes, but on-screen as well. Meltzer said,
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
Another WWE Departure Revealed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed after it was first reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, left the company after 25 years. According to Pwinsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, left the company last week. She worked for the company from 2014...
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
Independent Wrestling Shows Leaving Peacock
Several independent wrestling shows are set to leave the Peacock streaming service, according to a report from Fighful. Companies such as ICW and PROGRESS will cease to continue airing their shows on the network, while wXw doesn’t appear to be part of the cancelled programming as of now. You...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/17/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right...
Bayley Reacts To Working With Fresh WWE Talent, RAW Is XXX News, Roman Reigns
WWEShop.com is selling some new RAW is XXX merchandise. Bayley took to Twitter over the weekend to react to working with some fresh talent in WWE, including the likes of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan. She wrote,. “Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs...
Stipulation Announced For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan KOPW Title Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Great-O-Khan in an MMA rules match at the upcoming “The New Beginning” event in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the stipulation, which won the majority of votes against Takagi’s proposed stipulation...
Mick Foley On His Body Taking Punishment: “Fat Doesn’t Tear”
Mick Foley has his rambunctious frame to thank for a lengthy career in wrestling, according to the WWE Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, Foley was part of several hard-hitting matches both in and out of WWE, including death matches in Japan and the infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998.
Booker T Happy To See Adam Cole Back In AEW, Potentially Facing MJF
Booker T talked about Adam Cole’s return to AEW on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker is glad to see Cole back, and discussed a potential matchup with MJF for the AEW World Championship. You can read highlights of his comments below (per WrestlingInc):. Cole...
The Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make Their GCW Debut In March
GameChanger Wrestling took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the Motor City Machine Guns will be making their GCW debut on March 5. The talented tag-team is booked for the “GCW Ransom” event at the Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, and Veny are also booked for this same show.
Rumor On Possible WrestleMania 39 Plans (SPOILERS)
We have some rumors on possible plans for WrestleMania 39. Some rumored match-ups include John Cena vs. Logan Paul, and more. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, Paul vs. Cena is currently the plan for WrestleMania. Paul issued a challenge to Cena via his Impaulsive podcast back in November. Since then, there hasn’t been any on-screen development for the potential match. Despite that, it’s still being considered for the ‘Mania card.
