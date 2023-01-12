Read full article on original website
Daphne woman charged with manslaughter in deadly Sunday shooting in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a 49-year-old Daphne woman Monday in connection to a deadly Sunday shooting, according to a release from the FPD. Conswayla Minor, 49, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police said there could be additional charges and possibly more arrests. Police officers and detectives with […]
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
1 hospitalized after shooting in Escambia Co., sheriff’s office investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which hospitalized one person. According to ECSO, deputies responded to Saxon Street, a little after noon on Monday. They said one person was sent to the hospital for injuries sustained from a shooting and another person was hospitalized from other injuries. […]
New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
Man in body armor arrested after allegedly trying to point gun at Alabama sheriff’s deputy
A man clad in body armor was reportedly arrested on gun and other charges after authorities said he attempted to point a firearm at a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy. Following the incident, the sheriff’s office reportedly found nine guns, more than 1,400 rounds of ammunition, several magazines and two Glock switches in Nathan Trehern’s vehicle and home, WKRG reported Wednesday.
1 hospitalized after being shot near Saxon Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized after they were shot near Saxon Street in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The shooting took place near Saxon Street and Twiggs Lane at around 12 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was taken to the hospital with a...
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
2 arrested in April 2022 Center St. shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made two arrests in connection to a April 2022 homicide, according to a release from the MPD. Mobile Police allege that Jermi Adams, 28, and Miranda Gamble, 21, were involved in the murder of 34-year-old Dejean Washington. Adams is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. […]
Mobile man gets 5-year prison sentence for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer also ordered Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, to...
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
Missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday in Wilmer: Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday. Angela Caddy, 65, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 15, by her family, according to the post. Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, […]
MCSO arrests suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous. Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area were placed in “safe perimeter.”. School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School,...
Biloxi man sentenced for 2021 killing in Jackson County Jail
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a fellow inmate in a county jail. Christopher Gholar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Calvin Taylor in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 12. He assaulted 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while both were incarcerated […]
Defense attorney for accused NYE shooter claims client used self defense night of deadly shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The attorney for the accused New Year’s Eve shooter is claiming his client used self-defense. Chase Dearman who’s representing Thomas Thomas Jr. says the man Thomas is accused of killing was the aggressor. Thomas is accused of murdering 24-year-old JaTarious Reives and shooting and...
Car crashes into home leaving family displaced after Mobile Police pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police pursuits seem to be becoming a common occurrence in the Port City. Last night, NBC 15 news showed you one that ended in tragedy, when police say a fleeing vehicle rammed into a family's home off Stanton Road. The family was asleep, and thankfully...
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
Mobile, Alabama Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Animal Crushing, and Escape
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, AL man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
