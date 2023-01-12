WWE power couple Bianca Belair & Montez Ford will be appearing at an NFL playoff game this weekend. According to a report from Pwinsider, Ford and Belair will be at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game this Saturday. Belair & Ford are being sent to the game by WWE, so they will miss that night’s live event in Erie, PA. Given the pair’s upcoming reality show on Hulu, the promotional appearance makes a lot of sense. The game is also airing on NBC, a network that has a long and storied history with WWE.

