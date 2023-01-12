Read full article on original website
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Jimmy Korderas Praises Women’s Street Fight From AEW Rampage
Speaking on his latest Reffin’ Rant series, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas heaped praise on the women’s street fight from last week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale came out victorious against Anna JayAS & Tay Melo in a vicious battle in the show’s main event.
Former RAW Guest Star Todd Chrisley Goes To Prison
USA Network reality star Todd Chrisley, who appeared on WWE RAW in 2014, is headed to federal prison after being convicted of tax evasion. According to CNN, Chrisley reported to prison in Pensacola, Florida today, where he will serve a 12-year sentence. Chrisley’s wife Julie also reported to prison in Lexington, KY today, where she’ll be serving a seven-year sentence.
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
Independent Wrestling Shows Leaving Peacock
Several independent wrestling shows are set to leave the Peacock streaming service, according to a report from Fighful. Companies such as ICW and PROGRESS will cease to continue airing their shows on the network, while wXw doesn’t appear to be part of the cancelled programming as of now. You...
Myron Reed Thanks MLW & Court Bauer Following MLW Exit
As previously reported, Myron Reed is now officially a free agent. Reed took to Twitter to thank MLW and its founder, Court Bauer, for all they did for him. You can check out his tweet below:. During his time with the promotion, Reed set a record by becoming the only...
Billy Corgan Talks NWA Powerrr Going Live Later This Month, Leaving FITE TV
NWA President Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall’s “The Ten Count” podcast for a new interview where he discussed a wide variety of topics, including NWA Powerrr going live on January 31st. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On NWA Powerrr going...
Jim Cornette Comments On Tony Khan Possibly Buying AEW
Following Vince McMahon’s return as WWE Chairman and rumors of the company potentially being up for sale, speculation has been rampant as to who could emerge as potential bidders. AEW President Tony Khan has been among those whose name has been on the forefront in the discussion. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE.
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/17/23)
WWE NXT (1/18/23) Friday Night SmackDown (12/23/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
Breaking News: Jay Briscoe Passes Away
Tragic news to report this evening as it appears that Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. He was just 38 years old. Numerous personalities from the pro wrestling world are reacting to the sudden loss. Preliminary reports are that Jay was involved in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. You can see reactions from the wrestling community below.
MVP Has Fun With Dominik Mysterio’s ‘Jail Stint’ On Social Media
MVP acknowledged Dominik Mysterio’s recent storyline jail stint on social media this past weekend. Mysterio has claimed that his time behind bars “hardened” him, which prompted the manager of RAW Superstar Omos to poke fun at the son of Rey Mysterio. You can check out MVP’s Instagram post below:
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford To Appear At NFL Playoff Game
WWE power couple Bianca Belair & Montez Ford will be appearing at an NFL playoff game this weekend. According to a report from Pwinsider, Ford and Belair will be at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game this Saturday. Belair & Ford are being sent to the game by WWE, so they will miss that night’s live event in Erie, PA. Given the pair’s upcoming reality show on Hulu, the promotional appearance makes a lot of sense. The game is also airing on NBC, a network that has a long and storied history with WWE.
Jim Cornette Examines The Evolution Of Generating Revenue In Pro Wrestling
On the most recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette examined the professional wrestling business over the past 70 years and discussed the key changes, particularly in terms of revenue generation models. He said,. “Well, somebody was just saying that, you know, these numbers are getting up...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs....
