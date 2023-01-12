Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions
Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
Washington Examiner
2023 can become the new year of licensing reform
New Year’s resolutions can kickstart a good year coming out of the holiday season. In our own lives, we typically focus on things such as exercising, eating healthier, or spending more time with family. As we begin 2023, we should also use this opportunity to set goals for legislatures,...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco committee proposes $5M to longtime black residents as reparations for 'systemic oppression'
A San Francisco committee is proposing giving $5 million, opportunities for tax credits, and debt forgiveness to all longtime black residents as part of reparation efforts for decades of racism and "systemic oppression." The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a 60-page draft detailing reparations plans and requirements...
Washington Examiner
DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime
When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Senate fails to hold ‘woke’ Philadelphia DA accountable, postpones impeachment trial indefinitely
Philadelphia has endured the worst violent crime wave in the city’s long and storied 340-year history. More than 1500 people have been murdered since 2020, and there doesn’t appear to be any end to the bloodshed anytime soon. The city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, implemented criminal justice reform policies that have contributed to the surge in violence. Late last year, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach the radical left-wing DA. The trial was set to begin on Jan. 18.
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Washington Examiner
Kevin McCarthy says Biden documents discovery highlights 'hypocrisy' in government
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says the discovery of more classified documents in President Joe Biden's possession from his days as vice president highlights the "hypocrisy" within the federal government. McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Sunday that the way the Justice Department and...
Washington Examiner
Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a sermon Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church that aims to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy while reviving the Biden administration’s call for sweeping voting rights legislation. Biden’s failure...
Washington Examiner
No visitor records for Biden's Wilmington home? That strains credulity
An October 2020 Secret Service report notes that "Non-Criminal Protective Investigation Name Check Reports are kept until no longer needed, e.g., cut off at end of the month, and destroyed 30 days after cutoff." Top line: There should be visitor records for at least the last 60 days of visitors...
Washington Examiner
Rep. James Comer says Biden's Delaware home is a 'crime scene' in classified docs discovery
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said President Joe Biden's Delaware home is equivalent to a "crime scene" following the revelation that classified documents dating back to the president's days as vice president were found in his garage. Three troves of classified documents have been found since early November, with the third...
Washington Examiner
The big problem with the Joe Biden documents story
THE BIG PROBLEM WITH THE JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS STORY. This could be the shortest newsletter ever. The biggest problem with the Joe Biden documents story is this: We know only what Joe Biden's lawyers have told us. And the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the case will make the problem worse.
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: Biden gets his own ‘special counsel’
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in potential legal trouble for having stashes of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., lakefront home and University of Pennsylvania office. While it is unclear what the documents improperly, and...
Washington Examiner
'Asleep at the wheel': Rep. Juan Ciscomani says Mayorkas has 'utterly failed' in border crisis
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has "utterly failed" at maintaining control of the southern border, as Republicans gear up to potentially impeach the secretary. Over 2 million immigrants crossed the border during fiscal year 2022. Last week, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed articles of...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
Documents scandal raises transparency questions at Biden's residence, think tank
President Joe Biden came into office promising to run a transparent administration, but the unfolding classified documents controversy is putting that pledge to the test. White House officials have failed to answer key questions about what led to the discovery of documents in Biden's possession and have also been less than forthcoming about who might have been in proximity to them.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin bans TikTok on state phones, tablets, computers
(The Center Square) – TikTok is now banned from state government in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed an executive order that forbids people from installing or using the app on state phones, tablets and computers. “Defending our state's technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will...
Washington Examiner
Jim Banks announces run for Senate in Indiana
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) is jumping into the race to replace outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) in 2024. Banks, who rose to prominence as chairman of the Republican Study Committee and one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal allies, told the Washington Examiner he is looking to bring a fresh brand of conservatism to the upper chamber. He praised Braun, who decided last year to run for Indiana governor, and said he has the conservative credentials to fill his shoes.
Washington Examiner
Republicans look for Hunter Biden connection as documents furor roils White House
President Joe Biden has tried to protect his son Hunter, under persistent scrutiny for controversial foreign business dealings, from an onslaught of political attacks since announcing his 2020 campaign. But the discovery of classified documents at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home, which his adult son listed as his own address...
Comments / 0