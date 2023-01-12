When the Polaris Slingshot first hit the market, people were not quite sure what to make of it. First, the purists claimed that it would never be a motorcycle because it had three wheels. Then others said it wasn’t a trike because the two wheels were in front and not in the back. Even the local governments couldn’t agree on whether it was a car or a motorcycle. Thankfully, the Slingshot has settled in and found its place on the road. Those who buy one end up loving it and the lifestyle they bring. These 10 reasons to give the Polaris Slingshot a chance will have you booking a test drive.

