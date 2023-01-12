ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
WDW News Today

New Limited Edition Vault Collection Magic Kingdom Jumbo Pin

A new limited edition 50th anniversary Vault Collection Magic Kingdom jumbo pin is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Frontier Trading Post at Magic Kingdom. Limited Edition Magic Kingdom Jumbo Pin – $54.99. The large pin features Mickey and friends marching around a Magic Kingdom banner....
disneyfanatic.com

Reminder: Disney World Icon Closes Forever This Week!

Coming from the mind of Walt Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter, Splash Mountain first opened in Disneyland’s Critter Country and was later added to Frontierland at the Walt Disney World Resort. Inspired by Disney’s controversy-sparking film Song of the South, efforts to essentially “cancel” the ride finally won out as plans were unveiled for a retheme. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in late 2024. It should be noted that no other attractions, like the Walt Disney World Railroad, are expected to be affected by the construction.
WDW News Today

New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection Bomber Jacket Arrives at Walt Disney World

The last series of the Vault Collection keeps on delivering, with a new 25th Anniversary Bomber Jacket coming just in time to bring home for winter after a trip to Walt Disney World! We found this delightful new number at Port of Entry in EPCOT. Walt Disney World 25th Anniversary...
WDW News Today

New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder

New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
disneybymark.com

PHOTOS: Automated PhotoPass Cameras Installed in Royal Sommerhus at Norway in Epcot — COPY

The bane of character photographs everywhere, the automated PhotoPass cameras have now invaded Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom upon its return. These devices are at least well-themed. You may recall the initial uproar from guests paying for PhotoPass photos that the quality of pictures from these automated devices are never quite as good as those taken by a living photographer, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from installing them.
