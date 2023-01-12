Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Sandman Star Addresses Why Netflix Won't Call New Episodes Season 2
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman arrived on Netflix last summer, finally bringing the iconic DC Vertigo comic series into live-action. After some impressive streaming numbers and a lot of speculation, the show was renewed for more installments in the fall — but the streaming service was quick to not refer to those episodes as "Season 2." During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this decision, and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."
ComicBook
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
ComicBook
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Wants to Adapt One of DC's Weirdest Heroes
With performances in Eternals and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kumail Nanjiani has become a household name in the genre space. The actor and Oscar-nominated screenwriter has contributed to a wide array of epic projects — and as it turns out, he would like one fan-favorite DC character to be among that list. During a recent appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused, Nanjiani revealed that he would like to tackle an adaptation of DC's Irwin Schwab / Ambush Bug. It remains to be seen whether or not that could happen, especially now that Nanjiani's friend James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character
If one thing is for certain, it's that the filmmakers behind The Mandalorian know how to surprise the masses with their in-show character surprises. Fans have seen the return of characters like Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Luke Skywalker without being spoiled ahead of time. In the case of Babu Frik, the surprise is no more. Now that the first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, fans were treated to the return of the beloved character that first debuted in The Rise of Skywalker.
ComicBook
Watch The Last of Us: Episode 1 Making-of Featurette
When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light. When you're finished streaming Sunday's series premiere of The Last of Us, look for a new behind-the-scenes featurette revealing how HBO brought the Naughty Dog video game adaptation to life. In the making-of featurette, which you can watch below via HBO Max on YouTube, the show's cast and creators discuss the tragic beginnings of the end of modern civilization and the pairing of survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Be warned: there are spoilers for Season 1 Episode 1, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness."
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
ComicBook
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois and from the looks of things, the stakes have never been higher for Lois and Clark. In the new trailer, which was released online Sunday night, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reveals to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she might be pregnant, but what should be a moment of joy doesn't appear to stay joyful for long. The trailer teases that Lois soon disappears — and things don't look great for the Kent family. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Avatar 3 Will Be Making a Big Change to Franchise's Narration
The original Avatar used the human character of Jake Sully to introduce audiences to the world of the Na'vi, with his human roots meaning that he served as a narrator for the first two films, but director James Cameron recently revealed that the upcoming third film will instead see his son Lo'ak serving as the narrator. The filmmaker brought up the notion when discussing how, while he might have plans in place for how the next three films will unfold, he is still open to making some changes based on how audiences connect with aspects of the series, including putting more prominence on new characters. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals New Look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
We now have an even better look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever since the cosmic character was teased in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The post-credits scene featured Ayesha vowing revenge against the Guardians and a shot of Adam Warlock's golden cocoon. The third Guardians film officially brings Adam Warlock into the fold, and a new image gives our best look yet at how the character will appear on the big screen.
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
ComicBook
The Last of Us TV Series Gives Joel a Shocking New Occupation
HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has made a slight change to Joel's occupation in the apocalypse. HBO's The Last of Us is finally here and it's absolutely fantastic. It's about as faithful to the games as one can get and that's by design. Not only did series creator Neil Druckmann help write, produce, and direct the show, but showrunner Craig Mazin is a major fan of the games and was very keen on ensuring they stick to the games and not pad it out with a bunch of filler. However, given this is a new medium and there aren't hours of combat and gameplay, there's a lot of time that can be used to expand on story, characters, and even make some slight tweaks.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Includes Episodes From Spider-Verse, Twister, and Black Panther Filmmakers
The first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, showing off the expansive adventures Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will go on in the upcoming months. Shortly after the trailer was released, Lucasfilm announced the filmmakers that helped bring the third season of the hit show to life. In total, six directors helped film the series' eight-episode Season 3, a mixture of familiar and new faces.
ComicBook
Did Avatar: The Last Airbender Tease Our First Look at the Next Avatar?
Avatar: The Last Airbender has kept its head down since reports confirmed the IP is making a comeback, but that won't last for long. After all, there are a lot of projects in the works at Avatar Studios. With a new film in the works, all eyes are on Aang as fans are eager to reunite with the airbender. But right now, it seems fans are more concerned about the Avatar Cycle as a whole.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Teases Grogu's Force Skills
The trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Monday night during Monday Night Football's Wild Card game, giving fans their best look yet at the continued adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. The last time we saw the duo in The Book of Boba Fett, while Grogu had gone to train in the ways of the Force with Luke Skywalker, the child is unhappy. He ultimately chooses not the path of the Jedi, but the way of the Mandalorian with Grogu and the Mandalorian flying off together. But Grogu is still Force sensitive and the new trailer suggests that Grogu may very well be making good use of his skills in Season 3.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
ComicBook
WandaVision Fans Celebrate Show's Second Anniversary
Today marks a very important day in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. On January 15, 2021, WandaVision premiered on Disney+. The show kicked off Phase Four, and it also became one of the franchise's most popular projects. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations and it continues to be a trending topic on social media two years later. In fact, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate WandaVision's second anniversary.
ComicBook
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
Comments / 0