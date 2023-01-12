Read full article on original website
A Surprising Member of the British Royal Family Honored Her Years-Long Friendship with Lisa Marie Presley in a Heartfelt Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley was a vivacious person, and it seems like she made friends wherever she went: including becoming BFFs with a member of the British Royal Family. After learning about the shocking death of her friend, Sarah Ferguson honored Presley with a heartfelt post on her social media. On Jan 12, the Duchess of York uploaded a framed photo of her and Presley with the heartfelt caption, “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper...
Audible Inks First-Look Deal With Daniel Dae Kim for Audio Originals (EXCLUSIVE)
Premium audio storytelling platform Audible announced a multiproject development and first-look deal with award-winning actor, director and producer Daniel Dae Kim. The first project under the pact is “Yellow Face,” an audio adaptation of David Henry Hwang’s play of the same name that will be produced by Audible Studios in collaboration with Kim’s 3AD production company. Audible doesn’t have a release date for “Yellow Face” as yet. “Yellow Face” addresses topics of race at the interaction of media and politics. It begins with the 1990s controversy over color-blind casting for the musical “Miss Saigon” — before spinning into a comic fantasy,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Richard E. Grant to host 2023 BAFTAs
Richard E. Grant is to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. The 65-year-old actor will front the upcoming ceremony - which takes place on Sunday February 19 and will honour the biggest achievements in British moviemaking over the last year - and is looking forward to "celebrating the very best" the industry has to offer as he follows on from the likes of Rebel Wilson, Dame Joanna Lumley and Graham Norton in taking the reigns at the annual event.
