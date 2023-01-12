Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 89
Dragon Ball Super is heading into 2023 with a new arc, and the manga has all eyes on Trunks thanks to the release. Right now, the series is giving fans a taste of the simple life as a special Super Hero arc kickstarted just before the new year. The story has put Trunks and Goten center stage as the high schoolers try their hands at being superheroes. And now, the manga's next chapter just dropped storyboards for fans ahead of its release.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Evan Peters Has Been Called Out By One Of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victim’s Moms After He Won A Golden Globe For Playing The Serial Killer
“It's a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money.”
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
ComicBook
The Last of Us Premiere Ends With Devastating Preview for Season 1
As if the first episode of The Last of the Us wasn't already heartbreaking enough, the rest of the season is about to rip your heart out and run it over with the largest FEDRA truck it can find. Immediately following Sunday's premiere, HBO released a preview of the rest of the season teasing plenty of reunions, action, and even more heartbreak.
ComicBook
The Sandman Star Addresses Why Netflix Won't Call New Episodes Season 2
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman arrived on Netflix last summer, finally bringing the iconic DC Vertigo comic series into live-action. After some impressive streaming numbers and a lot of speculation, the show was renewed for more installments in the fall — but the streaming service was quick to not refer to those episodes as "Season 2." During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this decision, and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Wants to Adapt One of DC's Weirdest Heroes
With performances in Eternals and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kumail Nanjiani has become a household name in the genre space. The actor and Oscar-nominated screenwriter has contributed to a wide array of epic projects — and as it turns out, he would like one fan-favorite DC character to be among that list. During a recent appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused, Nanjiani revealed that he would like to tackle an adaptation of DC's Irwin Schwab / Ambush Bug. It remains to be seen whether or not that could happen, especially now that Nanjiani's friend James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Dubs Bakugo the MVP for Newest Episode
My Hero Academia is now working its way through the fallout of everything that went down during the huge fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front during the first half of Season 6, and Katsuki Bakugo was dubbed the MVP in the newest episode for his reaction to the immediate aftermath during its cliffhanger! The second half of the season is now in full swing, and the anime has started to reveal a Japan that has fallen into chaos due to all of the damage the villains have done in the wake of the fight against Tomura Shigaraki during the first half of the season.
ComicBook
Did Avatar: The Last Airbender Tease Our First Look at the Next Avatar?
Avatar: The Last Airbender has kept its head down since reports confirmed the IP is making a comeback, but that won't last for long. After all, there are a lot of projects in the works at Avatar Studios. With a new film in the works, all eyes are on Aang as fans are eager to reunite with the airbender. But right now, it seems fans are more concerned about the Avatar Cycle as a whole.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character
If one thing is for certain, it's that the filmmakers behind The Mandalorian know how to surprise the masses with their in-show character surprises. Fans have seen the return of characters like Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Luke Skywalker without being spoiled ahead of time. In the case of Babu Frik, the surprise is no more. Now that the first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, fans were treated to the return of the beloved character that first debuted in The Rise of Skywalker.
ComicBook
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
ComicBook
Watch Brendan Fraser's Heartwarming Reaction to Ke Huy Quan's Critics Choice Awards Win
A video capturing Brendan Fraser's heartwarming reaction to Ke Huy Quan's win at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards has gone viral. Quan, who appeared opposite Fraser in 1992's Encino Man, won his latest trophy for his role as mild-mannered Waymond Wang and the alternate-universe Alpha-Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once during Sunday's ceremony. Fraser — named Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — was visibly excited as Quan made his way to the stage to accept the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.
ComicBook
The Simpsons: Hit & Run Soundtrack Gets Bizarre Surprise Release
The Simpsons: Hit & Run is one of the most beloved video games to ever feature the citizens of Springfield. The 2003 video game was a critical and commercial success, and fans have been begging for years to see it remastered on current platforms. Given the game's massive popularity, it's surprising to report that the game's soundtrack was released on Apple Music, Spotify, and other services last year, but Disney failed to make mention of it, and many are just noticing it now! The whole thing is bizarre to say the least, but for fans desperate for content related to the game, it should be a bit of good news.
ComicBook
Watch The Last of Us: Episode 1 Making-of Featurette
When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light. When you're finished streaming Sunday's series premiere of The Last of Us, look for a new behind-the-scenes featurette revealing how HBO brought the Naughty Dog video game adaptation to life. In the making-of featurette, which you can watch below via HBO Max on YouTube, the show's cast and creators discuss the tragic beginnings of the end of modern civilization and the pairing of survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Be warned: there are spoilers for Season 1 Episode 1, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness."
