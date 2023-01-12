Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish
BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins. The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.
NESN.com
NHL Insider Links Bruins To Ex-Cup Winner Ahead Of Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins don’t necessarily need to make improvements to their roster, but that won’t stop them from trying as they approach a critical stage in their quest for the Stanley Cup. Boston is on a historic pace more than halfway through its season, pushing its record to...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
FOX Sports
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
FOX Sports
Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over...
Yardbarker
Sweeney Trying To Get Creative And Add Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are the odds-on favorites (+500), to win the 2023 Stanley Cup right now. That doesn’t mean however that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney can simply make those odds a reality ahead of the March 3 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Sweeney, who has a team in win-now...
FOX Sports
Capitals take on the Wild after overtime win
Minnesota Wild (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Washington has...
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
FOX Sports
Coyotes play the Red Wings on losing streak
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -141, Coyotes +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their nine-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Arizona...
CBS News
Sports Final: State of the Red Sox
It was an interesting up and down week for the Boston Red Sox, with the team potentially losing Trevor Story for the 2023 season and then announcing its mammoth extension with Rafael Devers. Dan Roche breaks it all down and charts out a road ahead for the Red Sox.
FOX Sports
Falko sparks Binghamton to 66-65 victory over UMass-Lowell
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 19 points and made the second of two free throws with one second left to lift Binghamton over UMass-Lowell 66-65 on Saturday. Falko shot 7 for 13 from the floor and made 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (7-10, 3-1 America East Conference). Tariq Balogun finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Armon Harried scored 13.
FOX Sports
Toronto faces Milwaukee following overtime win
Toronto Raptors (20-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Raptors' 123-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The Bucks are 16-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
FOX Sports
Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118 on Monday, for their seventh straight victory. Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for...
FOX Sports
Stars play the Golden Knights following Pavelski's 2-goal showing
Dallas Stars (25-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Joe Pavelski's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Stars' 6-5 loss. Vegas is 28-13-2 overall and 13-11-0 at home....
FOX Sports
New York faces Toronto after Randle's 42-point outing
Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks' 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents....
Scott Zolak Had Stern Patriots Takeaway From Wild-Card Round
As he watched the opening round of the 2022 NFL playoffs, Scott Zolak couldn’t help but think about the Patriots’ missed opportunity. New England let a postseason berth slip through its fingers when it suffered a Week 18 loss in Buffalo. The final AFC playoff spot ended up going to the Dolphins, who held their own and then some in Sunday’s wild-card loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Miami, like almost every other underdog that played this past weekend, was awfully competitive and nearly pulled off an upset.
