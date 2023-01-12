Judge orders absentee juror to write 30-page essay for leaving Young Thug trial

Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL’s Tick Takes Plea Deal, Claims Young Thug Was Mad He Didn’t Beat Or Shoot Victim
Tick is Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to take a plea deal instead of facing the court in YSL’s RICO case. YSL’s Tick reportedly made some damning accusations towards crew frontman Young Thug during a hearing on Thursday (December 29th). He accepted a plea deal in favor of facing trial, which makes him the eighth YSL affiliate to do so. While in court, Tick accepted the plea deal and offered details about Thugger’s attitude towards other YSL members. According to Tick, the “Digits” MC chastised his crew in a group chat for not beating or shooting a victim.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
msn.com
The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
Yaya Mayweather Sentenced In 2020 Stabbing Of Lapattra Jacobs
In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather admitted to causing bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs at NBA Youngboy's home during an altercation.
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
Frank Houston was a ‘serial paedophile’ and extent of his crimes may never be known, court hears
The founder of Hillsong church, Brian Houston, has told a court he believes his father was a “serial paedophile” and the extent of his crimes may not be known. Houston said it was quite likely his father sexually abused multiple children and the number of victims would never be revealed.
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
hstoday.us
Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Facing Up to Life in Prison Following Jury Verdict
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
