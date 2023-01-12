ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK

West Virginia State University lockdown lifted

UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
INSTITUTE, WV
WVNS

Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– Residents in one Wyoming County community continue to face consistent trash issues. Residents of Oceana gathered on Friday, January 13th to discuss their problem at the Public Commission Meeting in hopes of combatting the issue. Chris Beckensale, a businessman in the community, gave his ideas on a solution. “I know they have […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three Jackson County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three Jackson County residents were among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Jackson County deaths were a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the department said. Seventeen deaths were reported...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV

