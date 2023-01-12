Read full article on original website
WOWK
Hot dog statue allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The “beloved weiner man” was allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle and the owners are giving a cash reward for information on its whereabouts. According to a Facebook post, the door of Dairy Winkle was allegedly broken and the statue was stolen. They...
Woman following customers into restrooms at Harper Road Little General, screaming, cursing, law enforcement requested
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday night disturbance at the Harper Road Little General has resulted in on-scene assistance from law enforcement. As indicated by Raleigh County Emergency Dispatch Services, a woman at the Harper Road Little General location began harassing customers at the store late Sunday night. The...
WSAZ
‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been trying to figure out the identity of a suspect in a series of break-ins caught on a Ring Doorbell camera. CID released a surveillance video over the weekend, adding the person is believed to have broken...
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
West Virginia communities mourning after firefighter dies, his mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule Jan. 18 – Jan. 21
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Raleigh County, Boone County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
WOWK
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted
UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem
OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– Residents in one Wyoming County community continue to face consistent trash issues. Residents of Oceana gathered on Friday, January 13th to discuss their problem at the Public Commission Meeting in hopes of combatting the issue. Chris Beckensale, a businessman in the community, gave his ideas on a solution. “I know they have […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
Three West Virginia schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced Thursday that schools in Summers County, Kanawha County, and Mercer County will be the first locations in 2023 to receive therapy dogs through the CIS Friends With Paws therapy dog program. Hinton Area Elementary School in Summers County will receive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Jackson County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three Jackson County residents were among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Jackson County deaths were a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the department said. Seventeen deaths were reported...
West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia, on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said […]
U.S. Route 60 makes for a scenic drive all four seasons
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Route 60 from Kenova in Wayne County to White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County is West Virginia’s oldest scenic byway and has plenty of scenic spots and attractions along the way. U.S. Route 60, over time, has become a forgotten highway of sorts...
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
q95fm.net
West Virginia Woman Arrested After Walking in Middle of Road and Attacking Police
A Woman from Logan County, West Virginia was arrested on Sunday after she was found walking in the middle of the roadway. Deputy Carter and Deputy Daniels with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday of a woman walking in the middle of the road in the Dingess area.
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
