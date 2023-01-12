Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
A Surprising Member of the British Royal Family Honored Her Years-Long Friendship with Lisa Marie Presley in a Heartfelt Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley was a vivacious person, and it seems like she made friends wherever she went: including becoming BFFs with a member of the British Royal Family. After learning about the shocking death of her friend, Sarah Ferguson honored Presley with a heartfelt post on her social media. On Jan 12, the Duchess of York uploaded a framed photo of her and Presley with the heartfelt caption, “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper...
Comments / 0