Horry County, SC

Charleston City Paper

S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of Grand Strand Freedom Week, leaders in the Myrtle Beach area opened up a forum this weekend to try and break stigmas about mental health. The weeklong celebration of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is put on by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

PHOTOS: First SpaceX launch of 2023 seen along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people along the Grand Strand got a glimpse of the first SpaceX rocket launch of 2023. WMBF News received a lot of pictures from viewers showing the rocket and the trail that it left across the Grand Strand sky. The Falcon Heavy rocket...
FLORIDA STATE
abccolumbia.com

DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services Lowcountry Adoptions team celebrated all the families who finalized adoptions in 2022 on Saturday. Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year. The celebration was held in North Charleston at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman dies in Conway area house fire

A 72-year-old woman died Saturday night after a house fire in the Conway area, authorities said. The victim, Sylvia Thompson, succumbed to smoke inhalation, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire on Claridy Road at 6:45 p.m.,...
CONWAY, SC
qcnews.com

York County mom fights to get S.C. Fentanyl bill passed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites. “I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”
YORK COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

Missing 19-year-old in Dillon County found safe, deputies say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 19-year-old has been found safe. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for their help in the case....

