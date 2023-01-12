Read full article on original website
Related
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
Police: 2 wanted in connection with ongoing Horry County investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a teen are wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation in Horry County, according to the Horry County Police Department. Samantha Gwen Watts, 40, has an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, police said. She is approximately 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds. She has green eyes and […]
WMBF
Community meeting held in Longs to address safety two weeks after deadly shooting
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A meeting was held Monday evening at Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church in Longs, to address questions and concerns from community members. “There are some people in the community concerned about the welfare of others,” said a concerned community member. A church official contacted WMBF News...
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
North Myrtle Beach’s first female police chief speaks out about goals
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dana Crowell is the first female police chief in North Myrtle Beach history. She is ready to jump right into her new role. “We are such a smooth organization that me taking the helm is going to be a very smooth transition,” Crowell said. Crowell wants to focus on […]
WMBF
Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, but Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski knew it was the department’s only choice. The department has been dealing with staffing issues as there are not enough officers for patrol and those who are available are being overworked.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
Suspect in Myrtle Beach robberies out of jail for only 3 days, jail records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who had only been out of jail for three days was arrested Sunday evening in connection with three armed robberies reported earlier in the day in Myrtle Beach, police said. Gino Deleon White, 22, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with two counts of armed robbery […]
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Market Common identified; driver was distracted
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist who was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common has died, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The Horry County Coroner identified the bicyclist as Gail Rapp. She was taken to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment […]
WMBF
Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of Grand Strand Freedom Week, leaders in the Myrtle Beach area opened up a forum this weekend to try and break stigmas about mental health. The weeklong celebration of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is put on by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMBF
PHOTOS: First SpaceX launch of 2023 seen along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people along the Grand Strand got a glimpse of the first SpaceX rocket launch of 2023. WMBF News received a lot of pictures from viewers showing the rocket and the trail that it left across the Grand Strand sky. The Falcon Heavy rocket...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
live5news.com
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services Lowcountry Adoptions team celebrated all the families who finalized adoptions in 2022 on Saturday. Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year. The celebration was held in North Charleston at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church....
myhorrynews.com
Woman dies in Conway area house fire
A 72-year-old woman died Saturday night after a house fire in the Conway area, authorities said. The victim, Sylvia Thompson, succumbed to smoke inhalation, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire on Claridy Road at 6:45 p.m.,...
qcnews.com
York County mom fights to get S.C. Fentanyl bill passed
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites. “I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”
abcnews4.com
Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
WMBF
Missing 19-year-old in Dillon County found safe, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 19-year-old has been found safe. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for their help in the case....
Comments / 1