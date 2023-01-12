ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

Rare leucistic hawk spotted in southwest Missouri

By Joey Schneider
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVnRW_0kCx8usR00

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man spotted a red-tailed hawk in rare form earlier this week.

Steve Jaeger, a resident of Pierce City, Missouri, spotted a white-colored red-tailed hawk in Newton County. The bird is living with a genetic trait known as leucism, slightly different than albinism.

“Leucism is a genetic anomaly in which an animal has a partial loss of pigmentation. Albinism involves the total absence of melanin, which is the substance in a body that produces skin pigmentation,” said the Missouri Department of Conservation on the hawk.

The hawk caught on camera has a few dark-colored spots on its feathers, so its leucism is not due to pigment cells, unlike an albino animal.

Missouri news: Headlines from St. Louis, Jefferson City and across the Show-Me State

According to nature photographer Pat Gaines, a study from Cornell once found that among 5.5 million birds of different species studied less than 1,000 were leucistic.

The red-tailed hawk population in North America is believed to be around 2 million, meaning only a few hundred might fly with leucism in the continent.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
CJ Coombs

Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield driver killed in Stone County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Family of Miami hit-and-run victim seeks to settle civil case

MIAMI, Okla. – The wife of a Chinese national killed in an accident in Ottawa County last year, is petitioning the court to approve a settlement against a Fairland couple. Xiulan Weng, the wife of Guang Xin Ye , filed a joint petition for court approval of the wrongful death settlement on Friday in Ottawa County District Court. She is suing Phillip and Mindy McBrien.
MIAMI, OK
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where Titan belongs?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, animal control has one very important piece of information about today’s featured lost dog. Unlike most dogs that animal control picks up, the shelter actually knows that the dog’s name is Titan. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin stream rehab underway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some routine maintenance will hopefully lead to smooth streaming in the City of Joplin. Right now crews are out near Campbell Parkway making sure Joplin Creek is flowing properly. They do this by checking to make sure there’s no vegetation or trash blocking the flow, as well as a little dredging.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing Ava girl found safe and unharmed

UPDATE 1/16/23 – According to the Douglas Co. Mo Sheriff’s department, the missing Ava girl who was last seen two days ago has been located. She was located with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Police say she is safe and unharmed. DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for […]
AVA, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Netflix show interviews Joplin, Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused, episode 5 of it’s latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. The […]
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora

AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
AURORA, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Jennifer Henson, 38, Joplin, Mo.

Jennifer LeAnn “Fer Fer” Henson, 38 of Joplin, Mo., died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born March 12, 1984, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Geneva (Rickey) Arnold and Ricky Henson. From a young age Jennifer had a love for the...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.
ASH GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy