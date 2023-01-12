Rare leucistic hawk spotted in southwest Missouri
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man spotted a red-tailed hawk in rare form earlier this week.
Steve Jaeger, a resident of Pierce City, Missouri, spotted a white-colored red-tailed hawk in Newton County. The bird is living with a genetic trait known as leucism, slightly different than albinism.
“Leucism is a genetic anomaly in which an animal has a partial loss of pigmentation. Albinism involves the total absence of melanin, which is the substance in a body that produces skin pigmentation,” said the Missouri Department of Conservation on the hawk.
The hawk caught on camera has a few dark-colored spots on its feathers, so its leucism is not due to pigment cells, unlike an albino animal.Missouri news: Headlines from St. Louis, Jefferson City and across the Show-Me State
According to nature photographer Pat Gaines, a study from Cornell once found that among 5.5 million birds of different species studied less than 1,000 were leucistic.
The red-tailed hawk population in North America is believed to be around 2 million, meaning only a few hundred might fly with leucism in the continent.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0