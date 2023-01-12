Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station Cheer competes at UIL State Spirit Championships
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cheer Team advanced and competed in the UIL 5A DI State Spirit Championship Finals on Saturday. The Cougars finished 13th with a composite score of 83.70 in the finals. 5A DI State Championship Final Results. Friendswood 93.63. Lamar Fulshear 93.07. McKinney North...
KBTX.com
Women’s Golf Wins The Cactus Match Play to Preview Spring Season
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play event at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. “Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”
KBTX.com
Sajdoková Wins High Jump, Aggies Take Home Six Victories at Arkansas Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Bára Sajdoková set the tone early for the Aggies, as the men’s and women’s teams combined for six victories at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday. Sajdoková started the day strong for the Aggies, winning the women’s...
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Drops SEC Clash to Mississippi State, 60-44
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped a 60-44 decision in Sunday’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Reed Arena. Kay Kay Green led the Aggies offense with a career-high 18 points. The junior guard hit 8-of-12 from the field, including two from long range. She added three rebounds, one block and one steal. Aaliyah Patty registered 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. McKinzie Green matched a career high with six assists.
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball hosts Mississippi State Sunday for black out game
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 12th Man is encouraged to wear black on Sunday as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team debuts its black uniforms against Mississippi State inside Reed Arena at 2 p.m. The Power of the 12th Man. The Aggies (5-10, 0-5 SEC) are only allowing...
Reports Swirling Kendal Briles Top Candidate for TCU Opening
But do Horned Frogs really want that last name coaching anything in Fort Worth?
KBTX.com
Aggies Down Gamecocks in Dominating Fashion
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak to the South Carolina Gamecocks with ruthless precision in a dominant 94-53 victory at Colonial Life Arena. The Aggies won their sixth straight game while improving to 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play for a...
KBTX.com
Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year. Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more. For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407
Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
KBTX.com
College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center. Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
KBTX.com
Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
KBTX.com
Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
KBTX.com
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers rolled into Century Square in College Station Sunday for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event that brings car lovers together to fellowship with each other. The free event was hosted by Century Square, The Texas A&M Sports Car Club, and Harvest...
