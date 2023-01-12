Read full article on original website
Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
Kathryn “Katie” Haywood, 95, of Estherville
Services for 95-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Haywood of Estherville will be Tuesday, January 17th at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is in charge of arrangements.
Newly Appointed Dickinson County Attorney Takes Oath of Office
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The newly appointed Dickinson County Attorney has been officially installed into his new position after poor weather conditions delayed the Oath of Office for a week. Steve Goodlow joined the office in Spirit Lake a little over a year ago but has plenty of additional...
Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
