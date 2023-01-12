ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police

By David Charns
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.

Police arrested Edward Gonzalez on Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths in Centennial Hills in the northwest valley on June 20, records showed. The double homicide happened in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court. Several other people were in the house at the time, police said.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported two people were discovered deceased in a home and a third person was hurt.

Arriving officers found Isaiah Galindo, 18, deceased in a front yard, police said. Officers also located Jesse Galindo, 16, deceased inside a home. Both teenagers died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZohZQ_0kCx6dTQ00
Police respond to the shooting in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court. (KLAS)

Arriving officers detained Gonzalez who said “he was the one ‘who killed the other two guys,’” police said. Gonzalez told police the teenagers came over to his mother’s house to hang out and “the guys brought guns with them,” documents said.

While speaking to police at the scene, Gonzalez reportedly said, “Those are two individuals that I will have to take judgment for. Where I’m right or wrong. I just had to say sorry. You know what I’m saying? Either I’m gonna go for a day, either I’m going for a month, I gotta say I’m sorry.”

Before the shooting, Gonzalez and the two teenagers recorded a video on Instagram where they posed with guns, police said.

At some point, Gonzalez believed the teenagers were going to rob him of his marijuana and his money, officers said. After the shootings, Gonzalez called 911, police said.

“Isaiah said, ‘Yeah, this is going to be all ours’ referring to Edward’s money and marijuana on the table,” police said in documents. “Edward looked at Isaiah and saw him reaching for the handgun that he had in his waistband. Edward grabbed Isaiah’s handgun and Isaiah put his hand on Edward’s hand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eyb8N_0kCx6dTQ00
Police arrested Edward Gonzalez on Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths in Centennial Hills in the northwest valley on June 20, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Gonzalez shot both teenagers multiple times while they were already on the ground, police said.

A person in the home told police he was in a bedroom when he heard the arguing and the gunshots, police said.

A doorbell video camera captured Gonzalez shooting Isaiah Galindo who was lying on the ground. The video captured Gonzalez saying a racial slur, followed by, “You sleep!”

Police later located bullet defects under Jesse Galindo, showing “someone was standing directly over Jesse when they fired the shots,” officers said.

A person whose name is redacted in the report said Isaiah Galindo and Jesse Galindo came to the home to “trade handguns.”

Police arrested Gonzalez in 2018 on a charge of battery constituting domestic violence, police said. He was prohibited from owning a gun.

It was unclear Wednesday what led to Gonzalez’s arrest Tuesday. A warrant for his arrest was granted in December, records showed.

Because a child was present in the house at the time, Gonzalez faced an added charge of child abuse.

Gonzalez was being held without bail. He was due in court again in February.

