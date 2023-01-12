Read full article on original website
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
Wake & Late Rebrands as Sundays, Reschedules Several Openings
The breakfast burrito haven has officially rebranded, pushing back its three incoming openings and gearing up to sell sourdough goodness around LA
The Long-Awaited Pasadena Erewhon is Finally on Its Way
After two years of work and waiting, it appears Erewhon will soon debut on Pasadena’s historic Lake Avenue
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley. Sen Noodle House – Sen...
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
tourcounsel.com
Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
Video of mountain lion roaming Westlake Village neighborhood sparks excitement, health concerns
A home security camera captured a mountain lion prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood, and the homeowners say it isn't the first time the big cat has walked through their property.
Suspects Steal $40,000 Ring From Santa Clarita Jewelry Store
Three suspects posing as Italian tourists stole a $40,000 ring from a Santa Clarita jewelry store Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, the suspects reportedly stole a ring from the family-owned store Jewelry Fixx in a sleight-of-hand. The suspected thieves walked into the shop acting like they were Italian tourists looking for a nice gift to bring ...
kcrw.com
Replay: Inglewood restaurant offers soul food, second chance, for formerly incarcerated
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
Here's where LA ranks in Forbes list of best places to live in California
Los Angeles was highly rated in a new list from Forbes that looks at the best places to live in California.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
