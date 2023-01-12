ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles

Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA

Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley. Sen Noodle House – Sen...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills department store robbed

LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
CAMARILLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month

January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

