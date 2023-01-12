ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local woman helping match Black men, boys with mental health professionals

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Cfbt_0kCx5XA900

PITTSBURGH — A local woman is helping fill a need in the community by matching Black men and boys with mental health professionals.

Shanon Hughes says the idea was born out of a conversation with her husband about the barriers and stigma Black men experience that limits their access to quality mental wellness and care.

Hughes says untreated mental illnesses and trauma lead to more problems in our communities.

Next month, people looking for mental health professionals can log on virtually. They’ll get 7 minutes with each practitioner who has experience in what they’re looking for. They can then match with who they feel comfortable with .. Or they can explore several practitioners and experts.

“Licensed practitioners like therapists, counselors, but also spiritual advisors, reiki instructors, but also barbers who practice therapy as well,” said Hughes.

“Men having their experiences validated is something that’s hard to come by, but for Black men and boys, it’s nearly impossible. There is no space to say this happened to me and it wasn’t okay, or this hurt me,” Hughes explained.

February’s session focuses on violence against men. A renowned researcher from the University of Edinburg in the U.K. will be presenting his findings.

If you or someone you know is interested in the mental wellness speed therapy, click here to help.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CfiC_0kCx5XA900

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 23

Edward Snedeker
3d ago

just simply make them find work..to get benefits means you must find work..no more welfare..no more free handouts..the insanity 😜 must stop

Reply
5
chanpan
4d ago

This is racist! Why cNt this service be offered to men and boys of all races? Who is paying for this service?

Reply(7)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Preventing parental blow ups while frustrated with children's behavior

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Your children may be your pride and joy, but sometimes they may make you want to explode. KDKA's John Shumway looked into ways to help you keep your cool. As hard as you may try to avoid it, showing frustration is likely to happen.When the child misbehaves, we often react in a harsh way. Maybe we yell, we show frustration, we get angry and of course, the child thinks are you mad at me?" said Amy McCready, Founder of Positive Parenting Solutions.McCready says getting angry and frustrated is normal. What comes next may take some work, starting with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Bridgeville welcomes senior living community

Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing, endangered man in Kiski Township found

APOLLO, Pa. — Jeff Manchini, a man reported missing and endangered out of Kiski Township has been found. Kiski Township police thank everyone for their help in finding him. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch...
APOLLO, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh infectious disease expert comments on rise of COVID-19 cases after holidays, new variant

PITTSBURGH — Traveling and gatherings for the recent holidays had health experts warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the winter. On Thursday, Allegheny County said for the weeks of Dec. 29- Jan. 10 there were 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths reported to the county health department. Allegheny County also reached a “medium” level of COVID-19 transmission.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire

A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
115K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy