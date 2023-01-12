Local woman helping match Black men, boys with mental health professionals

PITTSBURGH — A local woman is helping fill a need in the community by matching Black men and boys with mental health professionals.

Shanon Hughes says the idea was born out of a conversation with her husband about the barriers and stigma Black men experience that limits their access to quality mental wellness and care.

Hughes says untreated mental illnesses and trauma lead to more problems in our communities.

Next month, people looking for mental health professionals can log on virtually. They’ll get 7 minutes with each practitioner who has experience in what they’re looking for. They can then match with who they feel comfortable with .. Or they can explore several practitioners and experts.

“Licensed practitioners like therapists, counselors, but also spiritual advisors, reiki instructors, but also barbers who practice therapy as well,” said Hughes.

“Men having their experiences validated is something that’s hard to come by, but for Black men and boys, it’s nearly impossible. There is no space to say this happened to me and it wasn’t okay, or this hurt me,” Hughes explained.

February’s session focuses on violence against men. A renowned researcher from the University of Edinburg in the U.K. will be presenting his findings.

If you or someone you know is interested in the mental wellness speed therapy, click here to help.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group