Men’s basketball parking alert for Florida contest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With Texas A&M University’s 68,000-plus students back on campus this week, Texas A&M Athletics encourages fans to arrive early and have patience for the expected traffic and parking congestion around Reed Arena for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff for the men’s basketball team’s matchup with the Florida Gators.
Texas USA Wrestling hosts 2023 Houston Nationals & Club War Duals in Bryan-College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas USA wrestling is hosting the 2023 Houston nationals and club war duals tournament at the Legends Event Center in Bryan. Over 1,000 wrestlers from ages 6 to 19 are competing in open, novice, high school and girls divisions. The tournament will be in town today...
Burton product Dee Winters declares for NFL Draft
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - TCU linebacker and former Burton Panther Dee Winters announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Winters recently helped lead the Horned Frogs to the National Championship game and a 13-2 record his senior year. In his four years at TCU, he tallied 246 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions, and scored 2 defensive touchdowns.
