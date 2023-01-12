Read full article on original website
Simplycomplicated
4d ago
So do they have to have an income? That should be the case. If you work very few hours to get this credit, you should not get it. That’s 3000 per child.
texasbreaking.com
Nebraska Proposes State Child Tax Credit 2023
Lincoln, Neb – The Nebraska Child Credit also known as Legislative Bill 294, was introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad. The bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children and could help almost 900,000 Nebraskan families. If the bill is approved, Nebraska will become one of the states...
1011now.com
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
KETV.com
Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced
LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
KCCI.com
New state income tax reforms go into effect this year in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa. The state is gradually on its way to aflat tax. In 2023, Iowa's top individual income tax rate drops from 8% to 6%. That gives a tax cut to Iowans making $75,000 or more when they file taxes next year.
1011now.com
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen reveals his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Governor Jim Pillen is revealing his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday. He’ll be joined by senators at the Nebraska State Capitol beginning at 10:30 a.m., where they’ll introduce a set of priority bills. Just last month Pillen announced...
KSNB Local4
Constitutional amendment would eliminate State Board of Education
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston on Friday proposed letting voters weigh in on a constitutional amendment that would eliminate the Nebraska State Board of Education and give the governor control over the state Department of Education. This is at least the sixth time since the...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
New Proposal: $1,000 Cash Program For Select Nebraska Residents
Many of the stimulus programs Biden had in place during the pandemic have expired. Nebraska beneficiaries became used to these sums. They would struggle if the extra cash disappeared. One official has lobbied for the state to help maintain the recipients' boosted benefit payments.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land
OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
doniphanherald.com
A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas
Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declares Monday as Religious Freedom Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed Monday as Religious Freedom Day. Pillen made the proclamation on the 237th anniversary of the 1786 Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom, according to his tweet. The statute, written by Thomas Jefferson, was a forerunner for religious freedoms in the...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888
Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
klkntv.com
Medicaid eligibility reviews begin in March after halt from pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says changes to Medicaid recipients will soon hit Nebraskans. Beginning March 1, all Medicaid recipients will have their eligibility reviewed for a determination on whether they meet the criteria to qualify for Medicaid benefits. Previously, eligibility reviews were...
knopnews2.com
Bill introduction continues in Nebraska Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators continued bill introduction in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session, introducing 84 measures Thursday and 48 measures Friday. Among the items introduced late in the week was a measure by Western Nebraska Senator Brian Hardin that would change provisions relating to home inspectors.
Wyoming Residents Now Need to Have a REAL ID Compliant Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - In Order to Board Planes Then
Wyoming's DMV does not have a special section describing the REAL ID rule, as almost all other states do. It also has not updated the latest deadline from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS).
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
klkntv.com
New effort launches to cure Nebraska’s hospital staffing crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several health care organizations have joined forces to build back the workers Nebraska hospitals desperately need. Experts are calling the hospital staffing shortage a crisis, and they’re warning it could get worse in the next few years. So the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska...
