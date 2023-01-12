ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplycomplicated
4d ago

So do they have to have an income? That should be the case. If you work very few hours to get this credit, you should not get it. That’s 3000 per child.

texasbreaking.com

Nebraska Proposes State Child Tax Credit 2023

Lincoln, Neb – The Nebraska Child Credit also known as Legislative Bill 294, was introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad. The bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children and could help almost 900,000 Nebraskan families. If the bill is approved, Nebraska will become one of the states...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced

LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

New state income tax reforms go into effect this year in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa. The state is gradually on its way to aflat tax. In 2023, Iowa's top individual income tax rate drops from 8% to 6%. That gives a tax cut to Iowans making $75,000 or more when they file taxes next year.
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Constitutional amendment would eliminate State Board of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston on Friday proposed letting voters weigh in on a constitutional amendment that would eliminate the Nebraska State Board of Education and give the governor control over the state Department of Education. This is at least the sixth time since the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land

OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declares Monday as Religious Freedom Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed Monday as Religious Freedom Day. Pillen made the proclamation on the 237th anniversary of the 1786 Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom, according to his tweet. The statute, written by Thomas Jefferson, was a forerunner for religious freedoms in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888

Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Medicaid eligibility reviews begin in March after halt from pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says changes to Medicaid recipients will soon hit Nebraskans. Beginning March 1, all Medicaid recipients will have their eligibility reviewed for a determination on whether they meet the criteria to qualify for Medicaid benefits. Previously, eligibility reviews were...
knopnews2.com

Bill introduction continues in Nebraska Legislature

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators continued bill introduction in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session, introducing 84 measures Thursday and 48 measures Friday. Among the items introduced late in the week was a measure by Western Nebraska Senator Brian Hardin that would change provisions relating to home inspectors.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

New effort launches to cure Nebraska’s hospital staffing crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several health care organizations have joined forces to build back the workers Nebraska hospitals desperately need. Experts are calling the hospital staffing shortage a crisis, and they’re warning it could get worse in the next few years. So the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE

