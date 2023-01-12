ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Monroe leaving for Minnesota

By Alex Sims
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nick Monroe is leaving Syracuse to join the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ staff as a co-defensive coordinator.

Monroe had been with Dino Babers for the last nine years, going back to when Babers first arrived at Bowling Green.

He was responsible for bringing in the likes of Andre Cisco and Trill Williams. Both guys moved on to the NFL.

Monroe served as the interim defensive coordinator for the bowl game after Tony White left. Dino chose to hire Ricky Long as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Monroe has ties to Minnesota. He grew up there and his dad, Marty, was a graduate assistant there in the mid-90’s.

