Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
James Teague, 88, of Brady
James Teague, 88, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. Heritage Funeral Home, Brady.
koxe.com
Karon Hutson, 71, of Brady
Karon Hutson, 71, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in Brady. A Memorial Service is pending and will be announced at a later date. 4 Daughters – Brenda Kuhn, Michelle Bankston, Carolyn Black-Jones and Stephanie Hutson.
koxe.com
Deborah Fowler, 73, of Coleman
Deborah Fowler, age 73, of Coleman, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Joe Eddie Hill, 80, of Brownwood
Joe Eddie Hill, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Joe will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Deborah Kay Kilgore, 69, of Zephyr
Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
koxe.com
Lions Football Banquet Held Monday Night
The 2022 Brownwood Lions football season was celebrated Monday night with the annual Mother’s Club Banquet held at the Coggin Avenue Church Connection Center. The Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP Awards were give to Konlyn Anderson and Chance Jones, respectively. Scholarships were awarded to senior Lions. Two Deborah Ellis...
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
koxe.com
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
koxe.com
Rep. Spiller Takes Oath for 88th Texas Legislative Session
David Spiller, who represents Brown County in the Texas Legislature, shared the following in his Capital Update. “This week the 88th Texas Legislature convened on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. It was a great day surrounded by family and friends as I was sworn in for my second term. As your...
koxe.com
BMDD Board to Meet Tuesday Afternoon
The Brownwood Municipal Development District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 1:30 pm in the City Council Meeting Room inside Brownwood City Hall. The proceedings of the meeting will be as follows:. Item 1. Call the meeting to order. Item 2. Items to be withdrawn. Item 3....
koxe.com
Jensyn Evans Named Brown County Youth Fair Queen
Jensyn Evans was crowned Queen at the 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair Saturday afternoon during the Premium Sale and awards ceremony. Watch for an Interview with Jensyn and photo gallery of the coronation coming at BrownwoodNews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
koxe.com
Brown County Commissioners Schedule Tuesday Meeting
The next meeting of Brown County Commissioners Court will be Tuesday, January 17, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – First Responder Recognition. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct...
Comments / 0