OP family speaks on importance, necessity of ADHD medication amid shortage
Healthcare providers and thousands of Americans are faced with the consequences of a nationwide ADHD stimulant shortage.
KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
Kansas City drug recovery center concerned with smell from nearby grow operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something in the air near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. A marijuana grow facility moved in last year, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there’s been one big problem. “You smell it. It’s got a...
A Kansas Pre-Teen’s Popular Lemonade Sold Out Hours After Going on Sell at Hy-Vee
Tre Glasper, 11, is currently the talk of his hometown in Kansas for his entrepreneurial skills and the success of his all-natural lemonade Tre’s Squeeze. Glasper, who began selling the juice at a Manhattan, Kansas, farmer’s market with his uncle, made headlines when he recently sold out of the product in Kansas City an hour after it went on sale at Hy-Vee. The pre-teen landed a partnership with the company in September 2021 following a competition for Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit. Glasper, who was the youngest participant in the competition, also received a $1,000 reward.
KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
Pet of the Day: Bug
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
3-year-old KC boy makes remarkable recovery after brain injury
Nearly one year after a three-year-old boy almost died while having a seizure for more than 30 minutes, his parents say he's making a remarkable recovery.
KC Restaurant Week gives boost to local businesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As local eateries continue to steam roll through KC Restaurant Week, they're getting a little help from an unlikely entity.
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
Looking for a new gym in Kansas City? Try out these locally-owned fitness centers
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. The holidays are officially over and 2023 is well underway. We made it through another stressful season of traveling, baking, gift buying and family gatherings. If...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!. The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.
Pet of the Day: Dino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back
A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new ordinance that bars Topekans from possessing in any way a cut catalytic converter goes into effect on Monday. The Topeka Police Department says the Capital City’s governing body recently passed an ordinance to make it illegal for a resident to possess in any way a cut catalytic converter. The ordinance goes into effect today, Monday, Jan. 16.
Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike
Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
