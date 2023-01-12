ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 31-year-old South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on two separate chases. Police were responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw the suspect vehicle commit a traffic violation. When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Liberty Street and Sample Street, the vehicle failed to stop and led them on a brief chase. However, police stopped chasing the vehicle once it reached unsafe speeds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Chicago

One critically injured in Park Forest shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening. 
PARK FOREST, IL
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy