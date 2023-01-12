Read full article on original website
Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.
Lake Forest police looking for suspects who vandalized Metra bathroom
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Lake Forest police are looking for a group of four who allegedly trashed the men's bathroom at a Metra station. The incident happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. The suspects got off a northbound train and then went into the bathroom where they allegedly ripped a urinal...
South Bend Police Strategic Focus Unit nabs two men wanted on felony warrants
Two men wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity have been taken into custody. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue.
Chicago police: Suspect broke window of bar after using homophobic slurs toward man and woman
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly used homophobic language against two people and then used a hammer to break the window of a nearby business they went into. On Monday, around 5:40 p.m., police say a man and woman were exiting their vehicle when an...
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
Des Plaines teen fatally shot on street identified
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Des Plaines police are looking for at least three suspects who gunned down a teenage boy in front of his home Sunday night. Police are calling it an isolated incident that happened on a busy residential street. A neighbor’s security camera shows the first police cars...
South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 31-year-old South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on two separate chases. Police were responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw the suspect vehicle commit a traffic violation. When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Liberty Street and Sample Street, the vehicle failed to stop and led them on a brief chase. However, police stopped chasing the vehicle once it reached unsafe speeds.
Blue Island man charged in 3 separate December armed robberies on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Blue Island man is charged with robbing three people at gunpoint during the month of December on the city's Southwest Side. Authorities arrested Paris Hall, 18, in the 14000 block of Southwestern in Blue Island, Illinois on Thursday. He was identified as the suspect who,...
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
3-year-old boy, 23-year-old man shot after gun man was handling discharged: police
CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were injured when a gun the man was holding discharged, striking them both. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. According to police, the man was handling a handgun when […]
Man fatally shot while standing at South Side bus stop: police
CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot while standing at a bus stop on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing near a stop at the 100 block of West 87th Street around 12:28 a.m. when a man in a gray dodge exited the car […]
One critically injured in Park Forest shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening.
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
Three people arrested on drug, weapons, resisting charges after police chase in South Bend
More illegally possessed firearms and illegal drugs were taken off the streets of South Bend after traffic stop. It was around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, when an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Lawndale and California Avenues. As the officer tried to make the traffic...
Group of masked men swiping cars left running to commit ATM robberies, carjackings on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of masked men are stealing cars that people have left running either on the street or at gas stations primarily on the city's West Side, police warn. Chicago police say the men steal the unattended cars and use then to commit robberies at ATMs and to carjack victims.
Missing person alert: Man, 36, last seen in South Shore
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood. Kevin Hudson, 36, was last seen Saturday in the 7400 block of South Yates Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. He is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds...
Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour
A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
