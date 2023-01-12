ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
Omaha housing market is slowing down

There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
Cass County included in latest snow advisory

OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory

TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Midday Interview: Food Bank of Lincoln talks food distribution and more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The head of the Food Bank of Lincoln stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to talk about what’s going on in the new year. In the video, President and CEO Michaella Kumke says where the mobile food distributions will be and talks about all the programs currently available.
Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department provides update on winter flu season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said this flu season has been especially harsh, with high rates of infection among school-aged children. The good news is case numbers have been declining ever since mid-December, but health officials said that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. “During...
Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute

Omaha's housing market is slowing down according to experts. Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration. Omaha Police investigate a shooting after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Nice and mild today, showers tonight. Updated: 20 hours ago. Morning sunshine will bring us another mild...
Omaha church in need of new furnaces

The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority. Plenty of clouds with filtered sunshine today but temperatures still warm above average with highs in the mid-40s. Navigating Veterans Affairs can be a challenge -- but there is help. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. Services for...
Omaha house fire displaces 2, causes nearly $30,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire displaced two people Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a home near Iowa Street and Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:34 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a small fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was...
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
