Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
WOWT
Omaha housing market is slowing down
There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
KETV.com
Winter storm watch brings potential for snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A potentially impactful winter storm could bring snow to the Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm watch has been issued for most of eastern Nebraska from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, bringing increased chances for impactful snowfall along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
News Channel Nebraska
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory
TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: Food Bank of Lincoln talks food distribution and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The head of the Food Bank of Lincoln stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to talk about what’s going on in the new year. In the video, President and CEO Michaella Kumke says where the mobile food distributions will be and talks about all the programs currently available.
1011now.com
Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department provides update on winter flu season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said this flu season has been especially harsh, with high rates of infection among school-aged children. The good news is case numbers have been declining ever since mid-December, but health officials said that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. “During...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is appearing likely during the afternoon and evening could impact the drive home, with snow lasting into the overnight. Some icy conditions are possible south of I-80 during the afternoon. A storm system pushing into the...
WOWT
Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
Omaha's housing market is slowing down according to experts. Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration. Omaha Police investigate a shooting after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Nice and mild today, showers tonight. Updated: 20 hours ago. Morning sunshine will bring us another mild...
klkntv.com
Younger generations find love of antique collecting at local vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Saturday was the last of a busy weekend at the Cabin Fever Antique Show at the Lancaster Event center. Visitors lined up outside the building for the final day for a more relaxed experience for antique enthusiasts to enjoy. One of the promoters for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions. Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority. Our partners at 6 News were told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and...
WOWT
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority. Plenty of clouds with filtered sunshine today but temperatures still warm above average with highs in the mid-40s. Navigating Veterans Affairs can be a challenge -- but there is help. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. Services for...
WOWT
Omaha house fire displaces 2, causes nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire displaced two people Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a home near Iowa Street and Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:34 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a small fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was...
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
Comments / 0