50 Cent hosting bottle signing at Sacramento-area supermarkets this week

(KTXL) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will make an appearance at two supermarkets this week.

The rapper, known for his hit singles “In Da Club,” “Just A Lil Bit,” and “21 Questions,” will be at a Raley’s and Bel Air to sign bottles of his Branson Cognac from his wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits.

Jackson’s first appearance will be Thursday at Raley’s from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8870 Madison Avenue in Fair Oaks, according to a tweet from Jackson.

In case you miss his appearance Thursday, Jackson will be at Bel Air from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3250 Arena Boulevard in Natomas, according to a Facebook post from Raley’s.

Jackson’s Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne will be at Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill stores in March, according to the supermarket chain.

According to the Branson Cognac website, there are four different types of cognac in the collection ranging from the price of $50 to $230. The Le Chemin Champagne collection ranges from $140 to $280.

The rapper attended the Sacramento Kings’ game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, which resulted in a 135-115 win for the Kings. Jackson joined Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox in the ceremonial lighting of the beam at the Golden 1 Center following the team’s win.

It was the second time Jackson helped light the beam, taking part in the postgame ceremony with Kings guard Malik Monk following a win over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 30.

In July, the rapper and the Kings announced a multi-year partnership that included Sire Spirits becoming the official champagne and spirits partner of the team. The partnership also includes Jackson getting involved with the Sacramento Kings Foundation with his G-Unity Foundation to invest in the city’s youth throughout the season.

The Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac are served courtside and to season ticket members, the team said in its July announcement.

