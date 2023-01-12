Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Hopes and Prays’ for Quick Recovery After Her Hospitalization
Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12. Presley, 54, […]
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71
Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Inner Circle ‘Deeply Worried’ About Her Health Months Before Death
Hard-living Lisa Marie Presley has been battling serious health problems in the months before being rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest at her LA home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources revealed that while Presley, 54, claims she has been sober in recent years, insiders said her body has been struggling to recover from years of alcohol and drug abuse and she’s still reeling from the suicide of her son Ben. In 2021, sources said Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been “watching over her closely, but it’s up to Lisa Marie to turn things around.” An insider said Presley...
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, In Critical Condition, On Life Support After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
(UPDATE: 1/12/23 AT 8:55 P.M. ET): Lisa Marie Presley has died hours after suffering cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
Inside Elvis Presley’s Tragic Death: How the Late Rocker Died, When and More
Always known as the King of Rock, Elvis Presley was adored by millions around the world. Unfortunately, the late rock star died when his and ex-wife Priscilla Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was only a child. Keep reading to find out everything about Presley’s cause of death. Elvis...
EW.com
Elvis star Austin Butler remembers Lisa Marie Presley: 'My heart is completely shattered'
Austin Butler is paying tribute to singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death at 54 earlier this week. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," the Elvis star said Saturday in a statement to EW. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered."
TMZ.com
Motown Legend Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Assault
The son of Motown legend Marvin Gaye is under investigation for assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at his cousin in his L.A. home and then took off in his Corvette before police arrived, TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... sheriff deputies received a call around...
Famed Daredevil & Stuntman Evel Knievel's Son Robbie Dead At 60
The son of the famed motorcycle stuntman and daredevil Evel Knievel has passed away at 60 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Robbie Knievel, one Evel's two sons, passed away Friday morning following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.According to one source who spoke with TMZ, Robbie was placed under hospice care earlier this week.Evel’s son, who was dubbed "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in his father’s footsteps and was celebrated as a popular motorcycle stuntman and daredevil of his own.Robbie performed his first public stunt at only 8 years old during a performance alongside his father at Madison Square Garden.He then...
