whcuradio.com
Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
cnycentral.com
Crews respond to large house fire Saturday morning in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. — Around 7:45 am Saturday morning, Tompkins County received a call about extensive smoke coming from a house on the 700 block of South Aurora Street in Ithaca. There were occupants inside that were evacuated and not injured, the fire department said. The fire was difficult to...
cnycentral.com
Restaurants look for boost during Baldwinsville Dining Weeks
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — B'Ville Dining Weeks kicked off on Monday and will continue for three weeks through February 5th. Dining Weeks entails restaurants developing special menus or specials with discounted prices. The owner of Angry Garlic, Jeffrey Rogers, started the event four years ago after being inspired by Syracuse's...
waer.org
Centro's community outreach for bus rapid transit to start in February
Syracuse is another step closer to having a bus rapid transit system, or BRT. The transportation company said their community outreach efforts will begin next month and continue to take shape over the coming year. BRT systems run more frequently and make fewer stops than traditional bus services. Centro said...
cnycentral.com
One injured after crashing into ambulance enroute to hospital Monday in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is injured after a car struck an ambulance that was on its way to St. Joseph's hospital Monday evening. Just after 4 p.m., a car hit a CAVAC (Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps) ambulance carrying at least one patient at the intersection of James St. and Townsend St. in Syracuse.
Stop indulging the fantasy of an I-81 ‘skyway’ over Syracuse (Editorial Board Opinion)
Let’s all stop pretending that building a 70-foot-tall “signature skyway” bridge over downtown Syracuse to carry Interstate 81 is a serious idea. It is not. Staff writer Michelle Breidenbach makes that abundantly clear in her story, “Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’ “ (Jan. 11, 2023).
cnycentral.com
Tops Markets 'check out' hunger in Central New York with annual donation campaign
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — From Jan. 15 through Feb. 4, Tops shoppers can support their local food banks by donating $2, $3 or $5 at checkout. Check Out Hunger is a Tops Friendly Markets annual campaign to raise money for local food banks. Their campaign has helped raise over $5...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
cnycentral.com
Snowmobile clubs and Central New York tourism suffer with record low snowfall
David Haflet moved to Camden in the late 90's - he did it specifically for the snow. He wanted to get involved in the snowmobiling industry, and found a home in the winter wonderland that is the Tug Hill region. Fast forward to January of 2023 - and his snowmobile...
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Proposed Taco Bell, Dunkin’ applications refered to planning board
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS — On Jan. 10, the Village of Manlius Board of Trustees was updated on the proposed Taco Bell project at the former fire station site off Stickley Drive behind Chase Bank and in front of the Manlius recreation building. The developer, Hospitality Restaurant Group, has submitted...
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
newyorkupstate.com
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people. Stacker used data from the Fatality...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police cadet program looking to create local recruit pool for department
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police are trying a new program for people who live here but aren't ready or old enough to take the civil service exam to be a police officer. It's called the cadet program, which a year-long and paid police academy prep-school. Special police officer Victoria...
cnycentral.com
Homicides down, shootings up in the City of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse Police crime camera in downtown Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says he had two goals when he took the top job at the department less than a year ago: officer wellness and reducing gun violence in the community. He says officers took 266 guns off city streets in 2022.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
