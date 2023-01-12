ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews respond to large house fire Saturday morning in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. — Around 7:45 am Saturday morning, Tompkins County received a call about extensive smoke coming from a house on the 700 block of South Aurora Street in Ithaca. There were occupants inside that were evacuated and not injured, the fire department said. The fire was difficult to...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Restaurants look for boost during Baldwinsville Dining Weeks

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — B'Ville Dining Weeks kicked off on Monday and will continue for three weeks through February 5th. Dining Weeks entails restaurants developing special menus or specials with discounted prices. The owner of Angry Garlic, Jeffrey Rogers, started the event four years ago after being inspired by Syracuse's...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
waer.org

Centro's community outreach for bus rapid transit to start in February

Syracuse is another step closer to having a bus rapid transit system, or BRT. The transportation company said their community outreach efforts will begin next month and continue to take shape over the coming year. BRT systems run more frequently and make fewer stops than traditional bus services. Centro said...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop indulging the fantasy of an I-81 ‘skyway’ over Syracuse (Editorial Board Opinion)

Let’s all stop pretending that building a 70-foot-tall “signature skyway” bridge over downtown Syracuse to carry Interstate 81 is a serious idea. It is not. Staff writer Michelle Breidenbach makes that abundantly clear in her story, “Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’ “ (Jan. 11, 2023).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse

Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Homicides down, shootings up in the City of Syracuse, police say

Syracuse Police crime camera in downtown Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says he had two goals when he took the top job at the department less than a year ago: officer wellness and reducing gun violence in the community. He says officers took 266 guns off city streets in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy